Letter: It’s okay to say no
It’s better to say no than to always say yes. The rising generation often struggle with communicating how they really feel. For example, let’s look at dating. Many people may be raised think it is the nice thing to always say yes, in fact often it is the opposite. Genuineness is what matters most. It displays your actual character of who you are. When one fakes interest in another person, they are hurting both parties. When you are dishonest it can hurt you because you are forced to put on a fake image, leading you to suppress your true personality. When you are on the receiving end, it can leave you with a sense of distrust. This can cause problems in your future dating endeavors. Being genuine leads us into healthier relationships and happier lives. Research shows that being honest with yourself is the first step to improving your mental health. Therefore, when you are being genuine with others, you are being honest with yourself enabling you to overcome mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression. Next time you are tempted to say yes to something you do not want to do, be true to yourself and just say no.
