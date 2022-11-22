Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
EnQuest Year-To-Date Production Right on Point
EnQuest has reported higher production for the first 10 months of 2022 when compared to the corresponding period in 2021. — The UK-based oil and gas company EnQuest has seen its average net production in the first ten months of 2022 reach 46,593 Boepd, an increase of 5.2 percent against the same period last year. The company expects the 2022 average net production to be around the mid-point of the existing guidance range of 44,000 Boepd to 51,000 Boepd.
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
The company is all-in on reaching self-sufficiency as quickly as possible.
Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Viatris?
These pharmaceutical companies are profitable and offer above-average dividends.
kitco.com
GSilver more than doubles silver production in Q3, looks to 'continue the trend'
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that average silver recoveries of 88.5% and gold recoveries of 86.3% match or exceed historic...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now
These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
kitco.com
First gold, then silver; TD Securities now has a tactical short bet for platinum
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at the Canadian bank, published the trade Wednesday morning as prices struggle to...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Three Stocks That Buffett Bought and Morningstar Likes
(TSM) - Get Free Report. Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee assigns the company a wide moat (competitive advantage) and puts fair value for the stock at $133. It recently traded at $82. Taiwan Semi is the world’s largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer. “The firm has long benefited from semiconductor firms...
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement
Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
tipranks.com
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
WTI crude oil fell 3.72% to close at $77.94 per barrel, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil might be $65-$70 per barrel. This would be higher than the current market price of Russian oil. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil stockpiles dropped by 4.8...
kitco.com
Cerrado Gold's net loss widens in third quarter on lower gold price and higher costs
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that during Q3 2022 operations at MDN continued under normalized operations for the fourth consecutive...
NASDAQ
BP wins contract to market Guyana's share of oil production
Nov 25 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L will market Guyana's share of crude oil produced over the next year from two offshore production platforms, the South American country's Ministry of Natural Resources said. Guyana is home to one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade, with about 11...
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
