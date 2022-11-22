Read full article on original website
Orem Library accused of censorship over removal of celebratory displays
The children’s collection at the Orem City Library is the largest in the state of Utah, with 97,000 children’s books, pamphlets, magazines, read-alongs and other offerings, but something missing from the library is the assorted displays once representing the national heritage months. At the beginning of the year,...
Dates announced for open house, dedication of Saratoga Springs temple
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. The announcement late Monday has long been anticipated, as COVID-19 and delivery chain issues as well as other events slowed the process of building Utah County’s fifth temple.
Meet the tag-team, truck-driving tandem that hauls equipment to every BYU football road game
PROVO — BYU football traveled to Boise State to begin November and the Cougars finally put together their first complete-game performance in over a month, coming from behind in dramatic fashion to nip the Broncos 31-28 in the final two minutes. BYU players on both sides of the ball...
Bert Earley Lamb
Bert Earley Lamb of Wales, Sanpete, Utah passed away on November 14, 2022, due to age and lingering health problems. He was a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He was born in Moroni, Sanpete, Utah on February 26, 1943, to Arden Davis Lamb and Eunice Alberta Johnson. His family for generations were born, raised, and are buried in Wales, Utah. He worked for Kennecott in Magna, Utah until he retired. In 1980, he returned to Wales and built a home, where he spent the rest of his life. He loved the mountains, fishing, and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved companion, Sarah McKowen, two sisters, Ruby Lamb Holman, and Eunice Lamb Rees, and two brothers Dean Lamb and David Lamb. He is survived by daughter Kathy Lamb Blain (Jay) of West Valley City, son, Daniel Bert Lamb (Tammy), Las Vegas, and three grandsons and two great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters and many nieces and nephews. His heart and soul roamed wild and free like the deer on his property. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, between 1:00 and 3:00 pm at the Wales City Community Center, 150 North State, Wales, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.
LaWanda Ferguson Farrer
LaWanda Ferguson Farrer, 93, of Orem, passed away November 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Intermountain adds new pediatric behavioral health service as cases rise
The number of children seeking emergency care for behavioral health problems at Intermountain Healthcare hospitals has increased 300% over the past decade. To help address the growing number of patients needing help, Matt’s Place, an outpatient pediatric behavioral health center, has joined the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital network of pediatric behavioral health services in Utah.
Local nonprofit Teens Act offers guidance, motivation for high school students
As Timpview High School students come into the classroom, some quietly walk to their desks and others poke fun at Emmett Rock, sitting at the front of the room and preparing the day’s lessons. Rock is executive director of Teens Act, a Provo-based nonprofit that seeks “to empower underserved...
DICKSON: Saying so long to independence is bittersweet
Don’t take it personally. Time for both of us to move on. BYU football played its last regular-season game as an independent on Saturday (and Sunday) with a very late-night 35-26 victory at Stanford. After 154 games, 70 different opponents and 36 different venues, the Cougars are saying so long to musical chairs schedules and meaningless November games for the security, payday and access of the Big 12.
Orem City Council approves final vote tally on Proposition 2
The Orem City Council on Tuesday carried through with its duty to officially certify the election return numbers on Proposition 2. The contentious ballot measure sought to have Orem ssplit from the Alpine School District and form its own district within the contiguous boundaries of the city. The special canvass...
Claudia Carol Winther Bishop
Claudia Carol Winther Bishop passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov 13, 2022 at the age of 88 of causes incident to age. Born Aug 25, 1934 to Ole Lorang and Margaret Mary Chaponi in Hartford, CT. Adored by her students as an elementary school teacher. Devoted to her faith in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her husband Russell Harold Bishop. Survived by 9 children and their posterity. Services to be held Nov 30 at 2:00 with viewing from 12:30-1:30 at Walker-Sanderson Mortuary in Orem. Burial at Eastlawn Cemetary in Provo.
Christmas in Utah County brings out best in theater and concerts
The Christmas theater season in Utah County brings out some of the best entertainers and popular stories told on stage for the holidays. Listed below are theater productions and concerts sure to bring out the Christmas spirit, be it past, present or future. Alpine Community Theater. The theater presents “A...
Manfred Josef Gerten
Manfred Josef Gerten, 81, of Provo, passed away November 17, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Robert Dean Draper (Bob)
Robert Dean Draper (Bob) passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, leaving a void in the world, and in the hearts of his loved ones. Bob was born to Edward Clifton & Wilhelmina Christensen Draper on January 11, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1946. He believed in hard work and at a very young age he started logging and working in the family sawmill. They logged with large work horses, and his dad used 2-man hand saws to cut down trees. Generations have been blessed with the sights, smells and memories of the sawdust piles, the barn, rows of stacked logs, and fresh cut lumber. Bob’s children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren cherish the memories of him running the sawmill, and chainsaw.
BYU football’s Houston Heimuli looking forward to return to Stanford
Talking about the final regular season game of BYU football’s 2022 season at Stanford brought interesting reactions from a pair of Cougar athletes who transferred from the Bay area this year. BYU senior running back Chris Brooks came from Cal — a big Cardinal rival — and he said...
Orem leaders seek meeting with Alpine School District after Proposition 2 defeat
It has been just over a week since Election Day, and the county is about a week away from the official canvassing of votes, but Orem Mayor Dave Young and the City Council are wasting no time seeking a meeting with the Alpine School District. On Monday, the Orem City...
BYU-Stanford football grades: Cougar rushing attack gets best marks
BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd gives his grades for the Cougar position units and coaches for Saturday’s game against Stanford at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.:. A look at Jaren Hall’s passing yardage (just 93 yards) would indicate he didn’t play well, but Hall only threw 11 passes, completing seven of them with two TDs. He also had 11 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, although BYU didn’t set him up well on a pair of third-quarter short-yardage plays. Jacob Conover got in for the fourth quarter and was fine at handing the ball off.
Bulldozed: BYU football runs over Stanford, holds on despite late miscues
How good was the BYU football run game Saturday night at Stanford?. This is the stat that best provides the answer: The Cougars only threw the ball 12 times in the entire game — and only twice in the second half. It certainly didn’t make sense to toss the...
BYU rallies from 23-point deficit to beat Dayton in OT
Trailing Dayton 32-9 with 6:01 to play in the first half of the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, the BYU men’s basketball team looked cooked. The Cougars couldn’t shoot (4 for 20 from the field) and couldn’t stop the Flyers from getting easy baskets.
Albert Karl Carter
Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away on November 10, 2022 at the age of 80. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Leona Carter, Sister, Barbara Allen and daughter Sharleen Hendrickson. Born to the loving family of Albert and Leona...
Senior sendoff for BYU volleyball and an eye on the NCAA Tournament
BYU volleyball players and coaches are always talking about how the Smith Fieldhouse is such a special place. Here’s another reason to believe the hype. It’s a Tuesday night in late November, Thanksgiving week and an 8 p.m. start for TV. The 18th-ranked Cougars are playing West Coast Conference regular season champ San Diego (26-1 overall) in the league finale for both schools.
