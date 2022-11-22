Bert Earley Lamb of Wales, Sanpete, Utah passed away on November 14, 2022, due to age and lingering health problems. He was a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He was born in Moroni, Sanpete, Utah on February 26, 1943, to Arden Davis Lamb and Eunice Alberta Johnson. His family for generations were born, raised, and are buried in Wales, Utah. He worked for Kennecott in Magna, Utah until he retired. In 1980, he returned to Wales and built a home, where he spent the rest of his life. He loved the mountains, fishing, and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved companion, Sarah McKowen, two sisters, Ruby Lamb Holman, and Eunice Lamb Rees, and two brothers Dean Lamb and David Lamb. He is survived by daughter Kathy Lamb Blain (Jay) of West Valley City, son, Daniel Bert Lamb (Tammy), Las Vegas, and three grandsons and two great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters and many nieces and nephews. His heart and soul roamed wild and free like the deer on his property. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, between 1:00 and 3:00 pm at the Wales City Community Center, 150 North State, Wales, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.

