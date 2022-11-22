ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Orem Library accused of censorship over removal of celebratory displays

The children’s collection at the Orem City Library is the largest in the state of Utah, with 97,000 children’s books, pamphlets, magazines, read-alongs and other offerings, but something missing from the library is the assorted displays once representing the national heritage months. At the beginning of the year,...
Bert Earley Lamb

Bert Earley Lamb of Wales, Sanpete, Utah passed away on November 14, 2022, due to age and lingering health problems. He was a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He was born in Moroni, Sanpete, Utah on February 26, 1943, to Arden Davis Lamb and Eunice Alberta Johnson. His family for generations were born, raised, and are buried in Wales, Utah. He worked for Kennecott in Magna, Utah until he retired. In 1980, he returned to Wales and built a home, where he spent the rest of his life. He loved the mountains, fishing, and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved companion, Sarah McKowen, two sisters, Ruby Lamb Holman, and Eunice Lamb Rees, and two brothers Dean Lamb and David Lamb. He is survived by daughter Kathy Lamb Blain (Jay) of West Valley City, son, Daniel Bert Lamb (Tammy), Las Vegas, and three grandsons and two great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters and many nieces and nephews. His heart and soul roamed wild and free like the deer on his property. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, between 1:00 and 3:00 pm at the Wales City Community Center, 150 North State, Wales, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.
LaWanda Ferguson Farrer

LaWanda Ferguson Farrer, 93, of Orem, passed away November 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Intermountain adds new pediatric behavioral health service as cases rise

The number of children seeking emergency care for behavioral health problems at Intermountain Healthcare hospitals has increased 300% over the past decade. To help address the growing number of patients needing help, Matt’s Place, an outpatient pediatric behavioral health center, has joined the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital network of pediatric behavioral health services in Utah.
DICKSON: Saying so long to independence is bittersweet

Don’t take it personally. Time for both of us to move on. BYU football played its last regular-season game as an independent on Saturday (and Sunday) with a very late-night 35-26 victory at Stanford. After 154 games, 70 different opponents and 36 different venues, the Cougars are saying so long to musical chairs schedules and meaningless November games for the security, payday and access of the Big 12.
Orem City Council approves final vote tally on Proposition 2

The Orem City Council on Tuesday carried through with its duty to officially certify the election return numbers on Proposition 2. The contentious ballot measure sought to have Orem ssplit from the Alpine School District and form its own district within the contiguous boundaries of the city. The special canvass...
Claudia Carol Winther Bishop

Claudia Carol Winther Bishop passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov 13, 2022 at the age of 88 of causes incident to age. Born Aug 25, 1934 to Ole Lorang and Margaret Mary Chaponi in Hartford, CT. Adored by her students as an elementary school teacher. Devoted to her faith in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her husband Russell Harold Bishop. Survived by 9 children and their posterity. Services to be held Nov 30 at 2:00 with viewing from 12:30-1:30 at Walker-Sanderson Mortuary in Orem. Burial at Eastlawn Cemetary in Provo.
Manfred Josef Gerten

Manfred Josef Gerten, 81, of Provo, passed away November 17, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Robert Dean Draper (Bob)

Robert Dean Draper (Bob) passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, leaving a void in the world, and in the hearts of his loved ones. Bob was born to Edward Clifton & Wilhelmina Christensen Draper on January 11, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1946. He believed in hard work and at a very young age he started logging and working in the family sawmill. They logged with large work horses, and his dad used 2-man hand saws to cut down trees. Generations have been blessed with the sights, smells and memories of the sawdust piles, the barn, rows of stacked logs, and fresh cut lumber. Bob’s children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren cherish the memories of him running the sawmill, and chainsaw.
BYU-Stanford football grades: Cougar rushing attack gets best marks

BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd gives his grades for the Cougar position units and coaches for Saturday’s game against Stanford at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.:. A look at Jaren Hall’s passing yardage (just 93 yards) would indicate he didn’t play well, but Hall only threw 11 passes, completing seven of them with two TDs. He also had 11 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, although BYU didn’t set him up well on a pair of third-quarter short-yardage plays. Jacob Conover got in for the fourth quarter and was fine at handing the ball off.
BYU rallies from 23-point deficit to beat Dayton in OT

Trailing Dayton 32-9 with 6:01 to play in the first half of the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, the BYU men’s basketball team looked cooked. The Cougars couldn’t shoot (4 for 20 from the field) and couldn’t stop the Flyers from getting easy baskets.
Albert Karl Carter

Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away on November 10, 2022 at the age of 80. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Leona Carter, Sister, Barbara Allen and daughter Sharleen Hendrickson. Born to the loving family of Albert and Leona...
Senior sendoff for BYU volleyball and an eye on the NCAA Tournament

BYU volleyball players and coaches are always talking about how the Smith Fieldhouse is such a special place. Here’s another reason to believe the hype. It’s a Tuesday night in late November, Thanksgiving week and an 8 p.m. start for TV. The 18th-ranked Cougars are playing West Coast Conference regular season champ San Diego (26-1 overall) in the league finale for both schools.
