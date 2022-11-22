ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner

Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three […]
Williams: Despite America’s trials, the midterms demonstrate that America is stronger than ever

The midterm elections of 2022 have concluded. Democracy has prevailed, and despite our optimism for the future of our country, we are still a nation divided. In spite of the setbacks each person’s party suffered, everyone has cause to be grateful for and to celebrate the fact that democracy emerged triumphant; everyone, regardless of race, color or religion, was able to cast a ballot with general ease.
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the...
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

