ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

One of the Best Bone-Building Workouts You Can Do: Playing Sports, According to Science

By Adam Meyer
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcClp_0jK1MCvc00

Making healthy choices doesn’t always have to feel like a chore. Case in point: One of the best things you can do for your bones is to break out a ball and play one of your favorite old schoolyard games, according to a recent study.

Of course, maintaining strong bones is a critical component of healthy aging. As we get older, our bones begin breaking down more bone than they build, causing them to lose density and strength. Over time, if we don’t support our bone health with regular exercise and a nutritious diet, we can develop osteoporosis, a disease characterized by weak, fragile bones and an increased risk of fractures.

Osteoporosis is considered a “silent disease” since most people don’t realize they have it until they break a bone. Yet it affects an estimated 10 million Americans. What’s more, roughly half of all women will break a bone at some point in their life because of osteoporosis.

Fortunately, taking good care of your bones can actually be fun. A recent study out of the University of Indiana, published in the American College of Sports Medicine's Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, found that young women who participate in multidirectional sports (e.g., soccer, basketball, volleyball) can build stronger, healthier bones and end up being less prone to bone-related injuries as they age, compared to those who don’t play these kinds of sports.

Why playing sports builds strong bones

In the study, researchers used high-resolution imaging to examine bones in the shins and feet of female collegiate cross-country runners (who frequently experience stress fractures). They found that playing “multidirectional” sports is better for young athletes’ bone health—and helps prevent bone-related injuries as they age—than running alone. Young women who participated in running and multidirectional sports when they were younger had 10 to 20 percent greater bone strength than those who only ran.

According to the researchers, this is because loading your bones in various directions activates bone cells, causing adaptations to different directions and allowing you to develop a more robust skeleton.

Although our bones are always being remade, with new bone forming and old bone breaking down, bone mass typically peaks in our mid to late 20s, so we need to take advantage of those early years when new bone formation outpaces breakdown. “It’s imperative we optimize their bone health, hence multidirectional sports, as young as possible,” says Maria Kyriacou, MD, a primary care sports medicine physician at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Miami.

You can strengthen your bones at any age

Although this study looked at adolescents, the bone health benefits of playing sports aren’t exclusive to teens. Running around and jumping after a ball can increase bone strength in adults, too—even after menopause. “Playing multidirectional sports can help counteract losses in bone mineral density for post-menopausal women,” says Kyriacou. Activities like kicking around a soccer ball, taking up tennis, or playing frisbee can all benefit your bones.

Additionally, weight-bearing activities are also excellent for bone strength at any age. If your go-to activity is something that’s non-weight bearing, like swimming or cycling, try to incorporate weekly cross-training with multidirectional movements to stimulate your bones, Kyriacou recommends. “Exercises include jumping, weighted lunges, squats, deadlifts, and push-and-pull exercises,” she says. “These will load your lumbar spine and hips.”

If you’re worried about increasing your risk of acute injuries by taking up a contact sport like basketball, talk to your doctor. Take it slowly to begin. And then let your inner child loose to enjoy the thrill of healthy (and bone-building) competition.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’

Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
Well+Good

Our Editors Tried Spanx’s Best-Selling, Butt-Sculpting Jeggings—Spoiler Alert, We’re Really Impressed

Chances are, the word "Spanx" conjures up images of sculpting shapewear pieces made to be worn underneath slinky dresses and clingy skirts. But jeans? Unlikely. Turns out, Spanx does make jeans—really good ones, at that. And just like its iconic shapewear—as well as its array of other lifestyle and activewear pieces—they're made with the brand's sculpting technology that hugs curves and lifts booties in the most comfortable, fashionable way possible.
Well+Good

The Sneaker Brand Podiatrists Can’t Stop Recommending Is Deeply Discounted at REI—Plus Thousands of Outdoor Essentials

To state the obvious, hiking, camping, and simply being out in nature has a slew of health benefits, including decreasing stress and combatting brain fog. And this winter, REI—the retailer for all outdoor apparel, gear, and footwear—wants to help you get outdoors more often with its Gear Up and Get Out sale—one of its biggest events of the year, ahead of Black Friday.
Well+Good

Your Resting Heart Rate Isn’t the Same as Your Sleeping Heart Rate—Here’s What They Can Tell You About Your Health

If you’ve ever bolted awake from a nightmare with your heart beating like a frenzied drum, you already know that sleep and rest are not the same things. Nor is your resting heart rate (RHR) and your sleeping heart rate (SHR). If you’re trying to get a handle on your health and cardiovascular fitness level, understanding the difference between resting heart rate vs. sleeping heart rate is important.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

Is Pre-Workout Enough Energy To Consume, Uh, Before a Workout?

Truth: Sometimes boppin’ beats and a big, audacious fitness goal aren't enough to get you hype for your workout. Some days you need a little extra something-something to hit the gym and hit it with intensity. Could a pre-workout supplement—like those littering your FitTok and Fitstagram feeds—be just that thing to infuse your training with a little fire?
Well+Good

Get Grounded in Just 10 Minutes With This Standing Stability Workout

If balance is your ability to keep yourself upright using your senses, stability is your body’s fail-safe muscular system that helps you keep your head up when your balance starts to teeter-totter. So when you train for stability, you’re also improving your balance. “When I lose balance, its...
Well+Good

TikTok Says Doing ‘Soleus Pushups’ While Sitting Can Fire Up Your Metabolism. But Do They Actually Work?

The latest TikTok fitness trend isn’t a new treadmill routine or push-up challenge: It’s seated calf raises. Namely, it utilizes the soleus muscle, which runs from below the knee down to the heel. As published in the journal iScience, researchers from the University of Houston found that doing “soleus pushups” (SPUs)—which involve raising and lowering your heels while seated—can help your body regulate glucose and improve its metabolizing of fat.
Well+Good

If You Suffer From Shin Splints, You Might Be Wearing the Wrong Sneakers—Try These 7 That Are Podiatrist-Approved

Have you ever woken up feeling recovered and ready to take on the day, only for things to quickly take a turn for the uncomfortable? You get up, get dressed, lace up your favorite running sneakers, and head out the door to go on a run or to your gym, where running is par for the course. The only problem is, once your feet start hitting the pavement or the treadmill, your shins start to ache, and then that ache begins to grow in intensity, spiraling up your lower legs until you eventually have to taper your speed (even though energetically, you feel up for the challenge). Such is the unfortunate reality of shin splints. Luckily, the right shoes can prevent shin splints from happening.
Well+Good

The Frizz-Fighting Products You Use In the Summer May Not Work in the Winter—Here’s What You Need Instead

The sticky days of summer are long gone, which means we're free from humidity inflating our hair and messing up our styles. But even on dry winter days, you can still experience frizz. According to cosmetic chemist Joseph Cincotta, PhD, who was behind the creation of John Frieda's iconic Frizz Ease line, winter frizz is totally different from summer frizz and must be treated as such.
Well+Good

What You Should Look for if You Want Just One Pair of Gym Shoes To Run, Lift, and Move in—According to Podiatrists and Trainers

Go to almost any athletic footwear site these days, and you're likely to find a number of different shoes for running, walking, lifting, and a bunch of various sports. But what if you want just one great multitasker that can do it all? Maybe you’re someone who swears by two-for-one cardio and strength classes like Barry’s and Orangetheory, or you simply don’t like to overcrowd your closet with multiple pairs of sneakers. How do you choose just a single pair of gym shoes?
Well+Good

What To Do With Leftover or Expired Medications—Because You Shouldn’t Just Throw Them in the Trash

Unless you’re diligent about cleaning out your medicine cabinet, you probably have some old or expired prescription medication hanging around your place. Maybe your doctor gave you a little more than you needed "just in case" or you simply stopped taking it—and then forgot about it entirely. Either way, those leftover medications need to go somewhere—and you may not know how to dispose of your medication properly.
Well+Good

Here’s Why It’s Probably Best To Stop Going Through Airport Security Barefoot, According to a Podiatrist

It's that time of year again—the weather's colder, the days are shorter, and the holidays are fast approaching. If you live far enough from your holiday destination, you're probably already mentally preparing for the process of getting through security at the airport. The ideal scenario goes something like this: You arrive with enough time to comfortably get your luggage checked, squeeze in a pre-gate coffee and snack trip, and then have an easy shuffle through the security line barefoot without someone breathing down your neck (*record scratch). Did you really just go through the airport security line barefoot in your mental montage? No need to feel any shame, but if you're one to disrobe your feet entirely while rolling your belongings through the X-ray machine, you may want to rethink your strategy.
Well+Good

You’re Not Dreaming—Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Pajamas Are 25% Off Right Now

We take sleepwear very seriously here at Well + Good. Considering we spend around one-third of our lives snoozing in bed, the right pajamas are arguably worth every penny. Of all the sleepwear brands on our radar right now, though, cozy and timeless pajamas by Lake totally have our heart. Why? Aside from being some of the softest around, they're beloved by none other than Jennifer Garner, one of our favorite A-list sources for wellness inspiration. And they just so happen to be on sale for Black Friday as we speak, er, type.
Well+Good

Is It Bad if I Just Drink My Water All at Once? An RD Has Answers

POV: It’s five-o'clock in the afternoon (evening?), and you just realized you haven’t taken a single sip of water all day. Before you make a beeline for the fridge and fill a large 32-ounce Hydro Flask with ice cold water and proceed to chug, we spoke with a registered dietitian to find out if it’s a good or bad idea to drink your daily quota of water all in one sitting or if we really should be spacing it out throughout the day.
Well+Good

Welp, the U.S. Just Got a D+ Grade for a Rising Rate of Preterm Birth, Aka Birth Before 37 Weeks—Here’s What to Know

It’s no secret that maternal health in the U.S. isn’t the best. We currently have one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world compared with other high-income nations. Even more alarming is that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Now there’s more bad news for pregnant people—the preterm birth rate in the U.S. is pretty bad, too. (Meaning babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.)
GEORGIA STATE
Well+Good

Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It

My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy