saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum updates his top 4 teams, explains debate between Ohio State and Alabama at No. 5 after Week 13
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to break down the Week 13 of action in college football. That included Finebaum updating his top 4 teams in the country plus one more in his “Rank & File” segment. According to Finebaum, the top four...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
247Sports
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
Jeremy Pruitt Paid Tennessee Parent With Cash in Chick-fil-A Bag, per Report
The odd occurrence regarding the former Volunteers football coach was revealed in a media report Thursday.
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message About His Future At Ole Miss
Ole Miss fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday night to finish their 2022 regular season with a record of 8-4. The Rebels loss in last night's Egg Bowl - their third consecutive defeat to end the year - has brought the spotlight onto Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, ...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
New favorite emerges in the Auburn coaching search
It’s becoming increasingly likely that Lane Kiffin won’t be the next head coach at Auburn. Instead, Hugh Freeze has emerged the favorite and the Tigers are expected to offer him a contract in the days following the Iron Bowl, per report. “Auburn has been in discussion with Hugh...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin contract extension: Ole Miss football coach signs new deal for 'at least' eight years, per report
Lane Kiffin's contract extension with Ole Miss football is a deal for at least eight years that will pay the coach $9 million on average annually, according to Ross Dellenger. While the state of Mississippi only allowed four-year contracts for public employees, Kiffin is reportedly locked in with Ole Miss for longer.
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Michigan State Game
Saturday's Senior Day game started off slow in true Nittany Lion fashion, only to keep Penn State fans tuned in until Sean Clifford and the PSU offense awaken to put the game away late in the fourth quarter. The Lions wrap up the 2022 regular season with 10-wins and possible New Year’s Six bowl bid on the line thanks to James Franklin’s squad finally dropping the hammer to score twice in 35 seconds to grab the 35-16 victory.
Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
Mike Leach opens up about what it means to win his first Egg Bowl at Mississippi State
Mike Leach earned quite the accomplishment on Thanksgiving this year. In his third season at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss to get Leach his first Egg Bowl victory. However, even after his first victory in the series, Leach is already ready to win another. Leach spoke about the...
ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
247Sports
Auburn QB Robby Ashford: 'I played the whole year hurt'
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Cadillac Williams always calls Robby Ashford a fighter. And he's been a bigger one that Williams, Ashford and Auburn have let on. Following Auburn's 49-27 loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening, Ashford told reporters he's played through injuries all season long. "Bruised rotator cuff,...
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
247Sports
