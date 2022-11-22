Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Soccer-Manchester United fans want more say under any new owners
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United needs new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how the club is run in future, the Supporters Trust MUST said on Wednesday.
BBC
Jofra Archer: Ben Stokes wants England bowler 'fit and ready' for Ashes next summer
Ben Stokes says he wants Jofra Archer to be "fit and ready" for the Ashes against Australia next summer. Archer, 27, made his comeback after 16 months out for England Lions in this week's tour match against England. With the match in Abu Dhabi heading for a draw, Friday's final...
BBC
Women's Champions League: Juventus v Arsenal build-up
'I hope Beth feels we will do everything' - Eidevall. The injury is a huge blow for Mead, who helped England win Euro 2022 last summer, earning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards. She was also voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and was runner-up...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on
Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
BBC
Dave Attwood: Bath lock says results are starting to go the team's way
Lock Dave Attwood said Bath are hoping to "build off the momentum" that has come from winning their last three Premiership matches. Bath began the campaign with seven straight defeats in all competitions. The club, who finished bottom of the league last season, are now up to eighth in the...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year
Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...
BBC
Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push
Liverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. That is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. Guest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
BBC
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
Soccer-Canada showed they belong by outplaying Belgium, manager says
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada have proven they can compete against the world's best teams after they frustrated the highly-fancied Belgian side and left them scrambling to a 1-0 victory in their World Cup opener on Wednesday, Canada's manager John Herdman said.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express) Former chairman Dave King believes both former manager Steven Gerrard and...
BBC
'When we do win the Champions League...'
What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
Guptill joins Renegades in the BBL following release from NZ contract
Joins Renegades as an overseas replacement player for Liam Livingstone and will join the team after Christmas
