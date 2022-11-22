ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC

Women's Champions League: Juventus v Arsenal build-up

'I hope Beth feels we will do everything' - Eidevall. The injury is a huge blow for Mead, who helped England win Euro 2022 last summer, earning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards. She was also voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and was runner-up...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...

Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Stormers 36-19 Scarlets - visitors' poor form goes on

Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter. Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town. Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer. Tom Rogers also crossed...
BBC

Dave Attwood: Bath lock says results are starting to go the team's way

Lock Dave Attwood said Bath are hoping to "build off the momentum" that has come from winning their last three Premiership matches. Bath began the campaign with seven straight defeats in all competitions. The club, who finished bottom of the league last season, are now up to eighth in the...
SB Nation

Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year

Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...
BBC

Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push

L﻿iverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. T﻿hat is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. G﻿uest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
BBC

England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
BBC

'﻿That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha

P﻿ep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. F﻿rom jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
BBC

K﻿nighton rules out another bid

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. I﻿f...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou

Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express) Former chairman Dave King believes both former manager Steven Gerrard and...
BBC

'When we do win the Champions League...'

What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
BBC

World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife

An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...

