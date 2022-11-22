Read full article on original website
Related
Black Friday sees low turnout in lines at retail stores
Retail stores on Black Friday saw their parking lots empty and lines in front of their stores nonexistent as shoppers now turn to finding deals through online shopping.
150+ Black Friday deals you can still shop
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Black Friday may be over, but there's still plenty of deals you can still shop. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other big retailers are still offering plenty of deals on everything from home essentials and holiday gifts to must-have tech and mattresses as we approach Cyber Monday. The editors from Reviewed, part of USA Today’s network and a comprehensive source for unbiased, trustworthy and lab-tested reviews, are here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 deals still around so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy some retail therapy.
The Meta Quest 2 deal you don’t want to miss in Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 sale
The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday is here. It serves as the best time to bag a bargain on tech and gaming devices, and we’ve just spotted an impressive deal on the Meta quest 2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.The price of the Meta quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – using the excuse of production costs and economic conditions around the world.Owing to this price hike, we’ve been on the hunt for a very good deal. Luckily,...
Comments / 0