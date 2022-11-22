Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set
The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
Golf Channel
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee
Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
Golf.com
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
Putters used by PGA Tour players who finished in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting
Six years ago, at the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s 2015-2016 season, Jason Day finished No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting and achieved something that no other golfer, before or since, had accomplished. The Australian, who used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that year, ended a PGA Tour season with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.13, making him the first player to end a season with an average over 1.0.
GolfWRX
Changes to the famous 13th hole at Augusta National appear to be complete
The famous par-5 13th hole at The Masters, the scene of many an eagle and considered a gimme birdie for many of today’s big hitters, has been lengthened. And we don’t need to wait for the 2023 media release to find out how. For the 2022 tournament, Augusta...
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
2023 Masters Tournament Unofficial Field List, Qualifiers
These are all the players (so far) who have qualified to play the 2023 Masters at Augusta National.
Major change to iconic Amen Corner revealed ahead of 2023 Masters at Augusta National
THE iconic Amen Corner is going to look a little different at the 2023 Masters. Comprising the 11th, 12th and 13th at Augusta National, the famous trio of holes has broken many a golfer's Green Jacket dream over the years. The name 'Amen Corner' was first coined by Herbert Warren...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour reveals full list of winners from 2021-22 season’s Player Impact Program
The results of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season’s Player Impact Program have been revealed. The total prize pool for the PIP has been increased from $40 million last season to $100 million and is now spread out between 20 players instead of 10. However, the PIP now offers more than just financial incentive. The top 20 players in this year’s PIP standings will be invited to the 12 “elevated events” on the 2023 calendar.
Best Golf Courses In North Carolina
Our round up of the best golf courses in North Carolina
Golf Digest
Changes to Augusta National's iconic 13th hole finally revealed in latest aerial photos
For years, it has been rumored that major changes would be coming to Augusta National's iconic 13th hole. This past August, aerial photos taken by Eureka Earth confirmed that work had begun on the famous par 5, and that it would play significantly longer once the project was completed. That...
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still reeling from being on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided displays in coaching history. Kudos to Will Fullerton for exploiting a ridiculous decision to override USGA guidelines for a two-man scramble and use an 80-percent handicap format (ridiculous, trust me) instead of the suggested 35/15 formula. Will, a fellow Wake Forest guy so you know he’s pretty sharp, then constructed all partnerships of high-low handicaps to maximize the Young Team’s advantage for this year’s Golf Digest Seitz Cup. And it was an absolute bloodbath.
