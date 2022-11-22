Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Persistent Asthma Associated With Cardiovascular Risk Factor
An analysis of data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis suggests that adults with asthma may have higher levels of carotid artery plaque, which is associated with greater risk of heart attack or stroke. Adults with asthma may be at higher risk of heart attack or stroke due to an...
ajmc.com
Arrhythmia History Linked to Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes
Study authors initiated this study because of a lack of data on arrhythmia trends among pregnant women who have been hospitalized for delivery, accounting for their age, comorbidities, and obesity status. The incidence of pregnancy-related complications was higher among a cohort of pregnant patients hospitalized for delivery who had a...
ajmc.com
Examining the Impact of CKD on Individuals, Caregivers
The studies reviewed estimates of economic and humanistic impact on both patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as well as their caregivers. A pair of posters presented at Kidney Week 2022 examined some of the burdens of people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as their caregivers. The...
ajmc.com
Researchers Use GI Device to Target Early Esophageal Scarring in Pediatric EoE
The findings mean that scarring in the esophagus as a result of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can be found earlier, allowing for more targeted intervention. A recent study using a currently approved FDA gastrointestinal (GI) device showed it could also be used to clarify the level of early scarring in the esophagus of pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
ajmc.com
Sleep-Disordered Breathing Associated With Increased Risk of Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation
A meta-analysis found that postoperative atrial fibrillation was associated with sleep-disordered breathing in patients who underwent cardiac surgery. Patients who underwent cardiac surgery were at an increased risk of having postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) if they had sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), according to a new review published in Annals of Medicine.
ajmc.com
Dr Nancy Reau on How to Educate Providers on Liver Disease Guidelines
Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on how to improve provider knowledge on liver disease guidelines. When discussing survey results showing providers have varying awareness and understanding on guidelines for chronic liver disease, Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, talks about how to improve their understanding.
ajmc.com
Exploring Current Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Nomenclature and Management
An article published in the journal Gastroenterology & Hepatology highlights recent updates to eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease nomenclature, as well as updates related to diagnosis, pathogenesis, and treatment standards. Eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases (EGIDs), which are characterized by eosinophilic infiltration in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, can be difficult to describe and name...
ajmc.com
Triple Therapy Maintains HIV Viral Suppression in Patients With Mutation, Prior Virologic Failure
According to the study authors, bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF) may be an option for simplification following viral suppression. Switching to coformulated bictegravir, emtricitabine, and tenofovir alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF) maintained HIV viral suppression in adults with prior virological failures and with the K65N/R mutation, according to a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
ajmc.com
Disease Progression of LN from SLE
Alvin Wells, MD, PhD: Lupus can affect many aspects of the body, including the scalp, skin, kidneys, heart, and lungs. Some patients have kidney involvement at the time of diagnosis of lupus. One way we tell is by doing a blood test to look for elevation of the creatinine, and then we do a urine test to look for protein in the urine, or proteinuria. The data show that of every 3 patients with lupus who present for the first time to a rheumatology clinic, 1 will have lupus nephritis. That triggers us to start aggressive therapy so that we don’t let that patient progress to end-stage renal disease, which essentially means dialysis. Unfortunately, if patients have lupus nephritis, they’re 45 times more likely to get kidney disease than a patient without lupus nephritis. That’s a bad sign.
ajmc.com
Potential Relationship Found Between SERPINB10 Expression, CRSwNP Recurrence
This new study explored how expression of SERPINB10 may be related to postoperative recurrence of and inflammation related to chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). SERPINB10, a proinflammatory cytokine expressed on epithelial cells, may hold potential as a biomarker indicating postoperative recurrence of and inflammation associated with chronic rhinosinusitis with...
ajmc.com
Drops in Serum Phosphate Levels May Help Predict Severe CRS After CAR T
A new study has found that a drop in serum inorganic phosphate (iP) was an early predictor of severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS), suggesting that monitoring serum iP levels could help promote safer management of the most common toxicity associated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Researchers have identified...
ajmc.com
Current Research and Logistical Considerations for Gene Therapy in Hemophilia
A recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce health care disparities globally. The treatment paradigm for hemophilia differs between countries due to varied socioeconomic environments, and a recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce disparities. The...
ajmc.com
Long-term Pioglitazone Use May Reduce Risk of Parkinson Disease in Patients With Diabetes
Findings of a meta-analysis show that pioglitazone use with a dose duration greater than 438 days was associated with a significantly reduced risk of Parkinson disease in patients with diabetes. Pioglitazone use among patients with diabetes was associated with a significantly reduced risk of Parkinson disease (PD), according to study...
ajmc.com
Pandemic Leads to Shifting Care, Increasing Spotlight, on At-Home Hospitalization
A new report highlights the role at-home care played for geriatric patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about new flexibility and adaptations in "hospital-at-home" care for elderly patients, and the resulting model could be a meaningful way to optimize resources and curb health care costs. Those are...
ajmc.com
COVID-19 May Increase Risk of Seizures After Infection, Study Finds
Compared with patients who have influenza infection, people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have a higher risk of epilepsy and seizures, according to a new study. People who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that leads to COVID-19, are more likely to develop seizures or epilepsy in 6 months than people who have an influenza infection, according to a recent study published online in Neurology.
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Advances in Clinical Research and Gaps in Knowledge for Atopic Dermatitis
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on how clinical studies in atopic dermatitis (AD) are increasingly investigating topics that remain unknown for disease management, including primary vs secondary failures and AD pathophysiology across different ethnic groups.
ajmc.com
Pemigatinib Improves OS in FGFR2-Altered Cholangiocarcinoma
A survival benefit was elicited with the use of pemigatinib when used for patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. This article originally appeared on Targeted Oncology. Pemigatinib (Pemazyre) showed a strong survival benefit in patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma who had an...
ajmc.com
Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Shows Safety, Efficacy in Real-world Study of High-risk COVID-19 Patients
The retrospective study evaluated outcomes in patients prescribed nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, as well as the management of drug interactions by clinical pharmacists prescribing the regimen. Combination nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) showed safety and efficacy in high-risk patients with COVID-19 in a real-world observational study. The findings were published in the Journal of the American...
ajmc.com
Dr Brett King: The Algorithm of Treating Vitiligo Is Not Straightforward
A new awareness of vitiligo and new treatments coming to market is providing a multitude of options for treating the disease, said Brett King, MD, PhD, associate professor of dermatology, Yale School of Medicine. The complicated nature of vitiligo, and the different ways it may present on patients, means treatment...
ajmc.com
Low-Calorie Ketogenic Diet Improved Body Composition, Gut Microbiota Profile in T2D
Different dietary approaches were able to improve the state of health in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), with very-low-calorie ketogenic diets demonstrating better results on gut microbiota profile. Gut microbiota (GM) profile was affected by dietary approaches, namely a very-low-calorie ketogenic diet (VLCKD), in patients with type 2 diabetes...
Comments / 0