MMAmania.com
Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal
Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split
Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr gets tougher test than Conor Benn vs Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. gets a considerably more challenging test than Conor Benn on January 21st when he faces former world champion Liam Smith. Wasserman and Boxxer confirmed the clash on Tuesday evening as the pair of Brits battle it out for supremacy in the iconic fight city of Manchester. The...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez insists on 175-lbs for Dmitry Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is insisting on the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at 175 rather than the handicap of 168 lbs that promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in for their potential September contest. The Mexican star could live to regret his insistence on making the...
worldboxingnews.net
Jermaine Franklin aims to land Anthony Joshua fight with UK win
Undefeated heavyweight and Salita Promotions-promoted contender Jermaine Franklin sent a stern warning to Dillian Whyte as he looks to stamp his credentials as a future world champion in their headlining clash this Saturday night taking place at Wembley Arena in London and streaming live on DAZN. “This is my chance...
Sporting News
My Sweetest Victory: Evander Holyfield reveals biggest secret to beating Mike Tyson
Welcome to SN's "My Sweetest Victory' series where boxers past and present pick their greatest triumphs and break down what made them so sweet. Why take our word for it when you can hear from the ones who touched gloves? Here is the greatest win of Evander Holyfield's career, as explained by Holyfield himself.
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
Daniel Cormier: Michael Chandler's callouts of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal show UFC title 'isn't at the forefront'
Daniel Cormier thinks winning a UFC championship is no longer Michael Chandler’s top priority. Chandler is 2-3 in the octagon, most recently getting submitted by Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. It took Chandler only two UFC fights to compete for the title, but losses to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and now Poirier have set him back.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-boxing champion shocks by sharing image of deer killed on hunt
Former super middleweight world boxing champion Anthony Dirrell caused outrage by killing a deer and posting the slain animal on social media. Dirrell, who got knocked out by Caleb Plant in his last fight, engaged in a polarizing past-time that is yet to get banned in the United States. The...
worldboxingnews.net
Fabio Wardley, Nathan Gorman go face-to-face ahead of title fight
Fabio Wardley and Nathan Gorman went face-to-face after discussing their British heavyweight title clash set for Saturday night. Below are quotes from the event. “Thank you Chris and Darren. Welcome everybody to London this afternoon for a big night of boxing on Saturday at the OVO Arena Wembley live on DAZN around the world. The return of ‘The Body Snatcher’ Dillian Whyte against Jermaine Franklin – 21-0 from America. It’s a big big fight for the Heavyweight division. It’s also an outstanding card on a very busy weekend of boxing. I quite often play our shows down but unquestionably the show of the weekend takes place on DAZN live this Saturday night at Wembley. It’s a tremendous card and there’s so much to talk about before the go to the main event press conference.”
worldboxingnews.net
Cris Cyborg added to Crawford vs Avanesyan on Black Prime
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Lets The Paul Brothers Know What He Thinks Of Them
Logan Paul has had just three matches in WWE, with the biggest of them all coming earlier this month at Crown Jewel in a bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. And while Paul did end up falling short that night, he put on a show. Whether fans like Paul or not will always be another story entirely, especially in pro wrestling, but the general belief seems to be that if you're from the outside and show that you actually want to be part of things in that industry, it can work out. Which brings us to one of the biggest names in the scripted sport, Brock Lesnar.
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Lupia vs Lanardo Tyner headlines at Rebel on Dec 18
Toronto will be home to another great night of top-quality professional boxing, proudly brought to you by Lee Baxter Promotions. Headlining the event, Josh Lupia (8-0-0 7KOs) takes on Lanardo Tyner (35-16-2 22KOs) at REBEL Entertainment Complex, on Sunday December 18. Josh Lupia, an undefeated prospect from Niagara Falls, looks...
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
