Read full article on original website
Related
rewind943.com
Connecting neighborhoods to schools next door: CMCSS details plans for 13 sidewalk projects
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System recently unveiled a plan that would install sidewalks leading to area schools. The sidewalks would give nearby students a safe way to travel to class while keeping them off the roads and out of traffic. The plan comes with...
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
rewind943.com
Dunbar Cave Road closed for paving beginning Monday night, Nov. 28
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dunbar Cave Road will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 28, as contractors for the Clarksville Street Department begin repaving. According to a release from the city, crews will be paving Dunbar Cave Road from Wilma Rudolph Road to Barnhill Road, beginning with...
Comments / 0