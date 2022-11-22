ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar Cave Road closed for paving beginning Monday night, Nov. 28

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dunbar Cave Road will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 28, as contractors for the Clarksville Street Department begin repaving. According to a release from the city, crews will be paving Dunbar Cave Road from Wilma Rudolph Road to Barnhill Road, beginning with...
