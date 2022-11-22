Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko
My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Super Saiyan 3 Goku in New Promo
Dragon Ball Super has kept fans waiting for a manga update long enough! Not long ago, netizens learned the hit series was ready to make a comeback, and there are only a few weeks to go before Goku kicks off a new arc. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is hyping the manga's return, and we have been given a look at Super Saiyan 3 Goku to pump up ourselves.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Details Gas' Final Form Names
Dragon Ball Super gave Gas a number of distinct forms over the course of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the series has finally dished the details on what each of these forms is actually called! The Granolah the Survivor arc was filled with plenty of twists and turns as Goku and Vegeta realized that their main foe wasn't going to be the titular Granolah, but instead one of the Heeters, Gas, as Elec and the others worked on moving their grand plan forward. As Gas continued to fight against the Saiyans and Granolah, he grew to new levels of power.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Nami's Stampede Fit
One Piece films don't just give the Straw Hat Pirates plenty of new adventures that they otherwise might not have faced in the main series, it also allows Luffy and his crew to have the opportunity to sport new outfits as they continue their quest within the perilously world known as the Grand Line. Now, one fan has decided to revisit one of the biggest films in the Straw Hats' library, One Piece: Red, by recreating Nami's look in the film that saw a massive battle break out in search of a mysterious treasure.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Reintroduces Beast Gohan in New Art
Gohan's "Beast" Form first arrived during his fight against Cell Max, the biological nightmare that arrived thanks to the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the inclusion of the young mad scientist known as Dr. Hedo. While the new transformation ahs yet to make it sway to the anime's television series and/or Dragon Ball Super's manga, fans have become enamored with Gohan's newest ultimate form and the Shonen franchise is more than happy to oblige fans' desire to see more.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses His Future With Manga
Attack on Titan may be over, but the series is back in the headlines long after its close. With the anime slated to make its final bow next year, all eyes are on Eren Yeager ahead of the big finish. Of course, more eyes are on the series than usual as its creator just made their U.S. debut at Anime NYC, and it was there they told fans a bit about their future plans.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Day of Blood Crossover Announced
The Star Trek universe is heading toward the Day of Blood. IDW Publishing revealed the upcoming Star Trek comic book crossover -- the first of its kind -- via the solicitation for its FCBD 2023 Star Trek release, due out on the annual comic book celebration in 2023. The cover of the issue, created by Malachi Ward, shows a Starfleet combadge with blood streaming over it in front of a yellow and black background, possibly the uniform of a support services officer (engineering, security, etcetera). It appears to be a bold homage to Dave Gibbons' iconic cover of Watchmen #1, which depicted a blood-spattered yellow-and-black smiley face.
Natsuki Hanae Almost Lost His Voice Making The Demon Slayer Movie
The 2020 film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" marked several major milestones for the incredibly popular dark fantasy anime "Demon Slayer," both in terms of box office success and the series' storyline itself. Despite being released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Mugen Train" grossed an astounding $447 million worldwide, blowing past the record set by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" to become the highest-grossing film in Japan's history, and the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen (almost $71 million) at the Japanese box office (via Box Office Mojo).
otakuusamagazine.com
Mob Psycho 100 III Trailer Hypes Final Chapter
Episode 9 of Mob Psycho 100 III will mark the beginning of the anime adaptation’s final chapter, so Warner Bros. Japan has come through with a trailer to prepare us for the big event to come. If you’re not totally caught up on the new season, eight episodes of which are available now, then you’ll want to be wary of some potential spoilers in the video below.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
IGN
Chris Hemsworth Thinks It May Be Time to 'Close the Book' On Thor as the Actor Announces Break From Acting
Chris Hemsworth thinks that it might be time to retire his Thor character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Thor: Love and Thunder star announced a break from acting. following a recent episode of Limitless, where it was revealed that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. In...
ComicBook
Naruto Fans Spot Hidden Nod in New Call of Duty Game
Naruto has been around for decades, and of course, it has gone on to inspire generations thanks to its heroes. Just like Dragon Ball's Kamehameha, Naruto has seen its most famous attacks transcend the anime fandom and take on pop culture as a whole. And now, it looks like one of Kakashi's best moves is joining that list with help from Call of Duty.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Offered Roles In Mortal Kombat And Stranger Things
It’s certainly not uncommon for professional wrestlers to get into acting and names like The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista have all found success in Hollywood. Bobby Lashley has appeared in a few films throughout his career, but it doesn’t seem that acting is something he’s focused on.
epicstream.com
Thunderbolts Reportedly Introducing 'Evil Superman' as the Villain
A while ago, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the line-up for their upcoming Thunderbolts movie which will include the fan-favorite characters that we met in previous MCU projects. However, the details regarding the villain that they're going to face are still unknown at this point. Now, a new rumor has emerged and it looks like they might be facing a very powerful adversary.
epicstream.com
Is Disenchanted Worth Watching?
For more than a decade, everyone waited for the sequel of Enchanted to finally come out and now that it is released, is Disenchanted worth watching? Does it have the same charm as that of the first movie or was it as magical as before? Check out our review for the new Disney Plus movie!
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
