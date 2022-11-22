Read full article on original website
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Department share parade safety tips
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There are several parades lined up around the Mid-Ohio Valley as we get closer to Christmas. With several parade accidents happening around the US this holiday season; it’s important to stay safe while having a good time. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has some tips...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
WTRF
Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing. Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade. The lineup was set on First...
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville
Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
2 arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Pomeroy on Friday. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop for fictitious registration on State Route 681 around 8:39 p.m. on Friday. Deputies had probable cause to search the car after the driver was allegedly […]
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County, 46-Year-Old Woman Uses Fake Facebook Account to Harass Found Guilty
HOCKING – A woman who used a fake profile to harass others has been found guilty in Hocking Court system. On August 29th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding telecommunication harassment. The victim of the incident received death threats and also inappropriate photographs. The victim...
WHIZ
Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident
A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
WTAP
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vehicle flips in downtown Parkersburg crash
PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident at the intersection of Fourth and Juliana streets on Wednesday resulted in no injuries. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Fourth Street was struck by a Chevy Traverse going north on Juliana Street that ran a red light, said Parkersburg Lt. Patrick Edelen.
Parkersburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Parkersburg. The Hurricane High School football team will have a game with Parkersburg South High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00. The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
orbitmediaonline.com
Convenience store breaks ground
Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
