Noble County, OH

ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF

Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing. Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade. The lineup was set on First...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Williamson Daily News

Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville

Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

PHOTO: Man sought by police in Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County says it is looking for the man pictured below. The department asks anyone with information to report it to Sgt. Austin (A.S.) McFee by calling (304) 295-8563. A report can also be submitted via private Facebook message or the “ViennaWV PD” smartphone app. Vienna […]
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vehicle flips in downtown Parkersburg crash

PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident at the intersection of Fourth and Juliana streets on Wednesday resulted in no injuries. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Fourth Street was struck by a Chevy Traverse going north on Juliana Street that ran a red light, said Parkersburg Lt. Patrick Edelen.
PARKERSBURG, WV
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH

