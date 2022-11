Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.

