Kim and Usman already promised his family he'd take a second wife, but if he wants a K-1 Visa, that doesn't seem to be an option 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Usman "Sojaboy" Umar and Kim Menzies are ready to take their relationship Stateside — but it looks like there will be several obstacles on their path to wedded bliss. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, the fiances have a Zoom call with an immigration attorney and learn that Usman can't legally marry a second wife if he's...

6 DAYS AGO