BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
People

90 Day: A Lawyer Gets Real with Kim and Usman About How a Second Wife Could Wreck Their Future Plans

Kim and Usman already promised his family he'd take a second wife, but if he wants a K-1 Visa, that doesn't seem to be an option 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Usman "Sojaboy" Umar  and Kim Menzies are ready to take their relationship Stateside — but it looks like there will be several obstacles on their path to wedded bliss.  In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, the fiances have a Zoom call with an immigration attorney and learn that Usman can't legally marry a second wife if he's...

