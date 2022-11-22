Read full article on original website
Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external viewCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic John B. Wornall House built in 1858 is a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
