5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, December 2. Shop for holiday gifts at the End of Semester Sale December 2 – 4 where the immense talent of Kansas City Art Institute students is on display. Don’t miss your chance to purchase hundreds of one-of-a-kind artworks and browse all the studios on campus including Animation, Ceramics, Fiber, Filmmaking, Foundation, Graphic Design, Illustration, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, Production Design, and Sculpture. All proceeds benefit individual student artists and designers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO