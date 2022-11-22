ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The 2022 Philly Mag Shop Local Gift Guide

Philly’s makers and shopkeepers are working like elves to bring you gifts for everybody on your nice list. Our all-local gift guide has holiday goodies for everyone from the kiddos to your besties to the fab fashionistas in your life. Gift-Exchange Goodies. Your good friend, but not your best...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Philly Museum Gift Shops That Just May Have the Perfect Present

Find unique holiday gifts while supporting your favorite museums. For holiday shoppers struggling to decide what to buy, the gift shops of Philadelphia’s art museums, galleries and related sites offer the chance to shop local and find something special. Because museum and gallery store sales benefit the venue, shopping at them also provides a way to give back to the community. “Our gift shop is a very valuable source of income for Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens,” says visitor relations manager Stephanie Cabezas. “People are being more thoughtful about the way they spend their money.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A Philadelphian’s Guide to Fishing

Angling for adventure? Get hooked by visiting an ocean or stream near you. (We’ve got plenty of ’em.) At some point in your life, you’ve probably dangled some form of fishing line into water. Fishing remains an incredibly popular sport throughout the Philadelphia area and at the Jersey Shore, and though it’s brisk out, there’s still ample time to catch a wide assortment of fish — hey, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is right around the corner! Or just get prepped for next year’s season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Plans for Casa Mar, Huge New Atlantic City Development, Announced

The proposed city-within-a-city on Bader Field would grow AC's housing stock by 50 percent. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For six years now, the State of New Jersey has been running Atlantic City. With competition for gambling dollars...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

