Alice Marie (Gilliam) Johnson, 66, of Bowen, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Aspire Nursing and Rehabilitation of Donnellson, Iowa. Alice was born on June 18, 1956, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Spriggs) Gilliam. Alice owned and operated Johnson’s Grocery in Bowen for several years. She later worked as a cook at the Jiffy Stop in Carthage, and was later employed at Rhodes Market in Augusta, the Post Office, Chem-Gro and Fast Stop throughout her working career.

BOWEN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO