Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Phyllis Marguerite Burke, 98, Keokuk
Phyllis Marguerite Burke, 98, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at River Hills Village in Keokuk. She was born March 26, 1924 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Phillip Edward and Marguerite Schmid Filz. Phyllis graduated from Wayland High School with the class of 1942. She then attended Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL.
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Alice Marie (Gilliam) Johnson, 66, Bowen
Alice Marie (Gilliam) Johnson, 66, of Bowen, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Aspire Nursing and Rehabilitation of Donnellson, Iowa. Alice was born on June 18, 1956, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Spriggs) Gilliam. Alice owned and operated Johnson’s Grocery in Bowen for several years. She later worked as a cook at the Jiffy Stop in Carthage, and was later employed at Rhodes Market in Augusta, the Post Office, Chem-Gro and Fast Stop throughout her working career.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, November 23, 2022
11/22/22 – 9:22 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 3400 block of Avenue L. 11/22/22 – 4:40 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of 2nd Street.
Pen City Current
Hounds looking for 5th straight conference title
FORT MADISON - The Bloodhounds have won the last four Southeast Conference wrestling titles. A fifth seems to be in the cards. The Bloodhounds return some experience and depth in the heavier weight classes for the 2022-23 season. And Head Coach Ryan Smith said there are tons of opportunities for scrappy kids in the lighter divisions.
Comments / 0