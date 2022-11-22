1942 EIGHTY YEARS AGO: The fact that Hjalmar Carlson caught a fleeting glance of a tiny tot in one of the deepest parts of Dry Run Creek near Mechanic Street is the only reason little Darrel Einck is living today. Carlson and Charles Altfillisch were standing along the bank of the creek. There were two children at play, and then only one! They quickly spotted the 2-year-old had fallen in the creek. All bundled up in a snowsuit, Darrel would have had a hard time walking in the water, let alone scrambling through deep water to the edge. Had no one seen the child fall, he would have had little chance of being rescued. After the two men had the drenched, frightened and wailing child safe from the water, the next job was to find his home. The parents have expressed deep appreciation to Messrs. Carlson and Altfillisch.

