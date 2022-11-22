Read full article on original website
Restaurants and grocery stores serving Thanksgiving dinners to go
Restaurants and grocery stores are getting creative — changing their hours, offering new menu items and keeping prices low — in an effort to tap into the rising demand for premade Thanksgiving feasts. The big picture: A growing number of Americans are planning to skip the homemade meal...
Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
Thanksgiving Day Rescue: Last-Minute Grocery Deals, Including Turkey
Where did the time go this year, and how is it already Thanksgiving? If you're waking up to those questions this morning while also panicking about not having the essential ingredients for your feast,...
Grocery inflation pushes Americans to restaurants on Thanksgiving
High grocery prices are pushing more Americans out of their homes and into restaurants this Thanksgiving. Inflation is causing Americans to be more price-conscious.
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals.
Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info
Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Announce Sweeping Changes for 2023
These Are the Stores That Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving
For some, Thanksgiving day is not only a celebration of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes and cherishing time with our loved ones. It can also mark the day people commence Black Friday shopping. It’s the controversy that takes place every year—should stores be open on the national holiday? While some are...
Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Most Americans agree, Thanksgiving is a day for feasting, not working (via Business News Daily). According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 97% of the U.S. workforce has Turkey Day off — the same percentage as Christmas Day, meaning that the two holidays share the No. 1 spot for Most Likely Day Off. But workers and employers in the food industry are often caught between a rock and a hard place on Thanksgiving: on the one hand, workers want to be at home, eating. On the other hand, people are looking for food to bring home, and a place to buy it. That's true for supermarkets, which often feel compelled to stay open for at least part of the day (per Good Housekeeping), and also for some restaurants who serve customers who won't be cooking their own meal.
Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel
In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
Black Friday at Costco Starts Today
Many customers avoid using self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains
Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Black Friday Store Hours 2022: When Do Target, Walmart, Best Buy and More Open?
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving and the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, is expected to attract nearly 115 million US shoppers to stores this year, according to the National Retail Federation. It's a day known for door-busting sales, as well as chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.
We compared 9 major grocery stores to find out which one offers the best deal
Turkey prices hit a record high this year due to inflation and the avian flu. Now some food retailers are cutting costs just in time for the holiday.
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Inflation looms over shoppers heading into Black Friday
Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, some shoppers are reluctant to spend unless there's a big sale, and they're being really selective with what they buy. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to "buy now, pay later" services and running up their credit cards.
Casket Company Black Friday Deal Looks to Prep Customers for the Inevitable
"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. COO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
