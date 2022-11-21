ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Parade

Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week

If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
New York Post

ConsumerAffairs

Holiday motorists will encounter record-high Thanksgiving gas prices this week

Thanksgiving holiday motorists will encounter the highest gasoline prices on record this week but that isn’t expected to deter travel, even amid rising inflation and worries about an impending recession. In its annual projection, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving....
newsnationnow.com

Gas prices falling ahead of holiday season

(NewsNation) — Gas prices are falling across the country just in time for the holiday season. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.70, down nine cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time, according to The Associated Press.
Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Plans For 2023

As company word remains pending on the next round of 150 individual store closures, financial analysts continue to cast doubt on the entity's future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, Goldman Sachs, and Google.com.
CNN

Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars sold in China

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
CNBC

With TV prices down 17%, Black Friday shoppers may find ‘excellent deals’

Average TV prices are down almost 17% in the past year, according to the consumer price index. That may translate to big discounts for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when retailers traditionally slash prices on TVs. However, deals won't necessarily all be the cheapest of the year, retail...
C. Heslop

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.

