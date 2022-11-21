If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.

