Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
US News and World Report
Shares Rise, U.S. Treasury Yields Drop as Fed Minutes Suggest Slower Rate Hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes. A "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to...
US News and World Report
Will the Stock Market Crash in 2023? 7 Risk Factors
Through Nov. 21, the S&P 500 is already down 17.1% – including dividends – in 2022. Even so, while the stock market has certainly underperformed this year, the S&P 500 pullback is nowhere near the index’s 34% landslide in March 2020 or its 50% crash in the 2008-2009 Great Recession.
US News and World Report
European Shares End Higher as Oil Stocks Rebound
(Reuters) -European shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by rallying oil stocks after a rout in the previous session, as investors looked toward the next batch of data for clues on the health of the continent amid mixed signals from policymakers on the path of interest rates. The pan-European STOXX 600...
msn.com
Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Drops In November
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,233.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 11,257.46. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 4,021.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Tech layoffs are not the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. labor market, Morgan Stanley says
Tech firms including Lyft, Twitter, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have laid off staff in recent months.
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
London treads water as US stock markets close for Thanksgiving
London’s top index was as dull as its cousins in New York on Thursday, despite remaining open while the US indexes closed for Thanksgiving.The FTSE 100 closed up a meagre 0.02% during the day as a small rise in the pound put pressure on the companies, which sell much of their product in dollars.By the end of the day, the index had gained just 1.36 points, ending at 7,466.6, its highest close since early September.Things were happier elsewhere in Europe, where the German Dax index gained a healthy 0.8%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose by 0.4%.“European markets have...
Business Insider
Markets in 2023 will face 'extreme volatility' as the economy navigates 1940s-style boom-bust inflation cycle, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Next year will see extreme volatility as the economy grapples with the boom-bust inflation cycle, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. He said economic dynamics are more akin to the 1940s versus the 1970s. The boom-bust cycle could mean weak earnings ahead for companies. Investors should be prepared for "extreme volatility"...
America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever
Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.
CNBC
Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs
The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
The window is closing on corporate 'greedflation.' It's another sign that inflation is cooling off.
CEOs are seeing inflation take its toll on US shoppers. It could mean the end of the "greedflation" some experts say is fueling higher prices.
Fears of fresh China Covid curbs rattle stocks, oil prices
Oil prices plunged to lows unseen since January and global stocks mostly fell on Monday as renewed concerns about harsh coronavirus curbs in China rattled investor sentiment. "Crude oil prices have slipped back sharply on the back of concerns over weakening Chinese demand, as well as reports that Saudi Arabia supports the idea of a production increase," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "No one can tell whether (Chinese President) Xi Jinping would pull back from the reopening plans, which would be another disaster for the Chinese stocks, and for the investor confidence," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Inflation's dent on holiday spending: S&P survey
S&P sectors: consumer discretionary leads gains, energy drops. Dollar off, crude tumbles, gold up a bit, bitcoin up <1%. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INFLATION'S DENT ON HOLIDAY SPENDING:...
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
Surge in energy stocks helps push FTSE 100 to two-month high
The FTSE 100 has jumped to a more than two-month high despite a new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report casting an unmissable shadow over the UK’s economic prosperity.Energy giants moved to the top of London’s blue-chip index with the likes of Shell, BP and Harbour Energy all seeing their shares rise by more than 4%.The boost comes despite the OECD predicting the UK’s economy will contract more than any other of the world’s seven most advanced nations next year.It is expected to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.Quite how much markets...
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs
Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
Pound rebounds despite fresh recession fears
The pound has enjoyed a late afternoon surge despite fresh figures indicating that the UK is in the middle of a recession.Sterling jumped by more than 1.25% to top 1.2 US dollars by the time European markets had closed, for the first time since mid-August.And the pound was also making solid gains against the euro, rising 0.7% to 1.1616.However, the influential PMI survey showed that the UK’s private sector economy is set to shrink again this month, indicating the country is in the middle of a recession and the downturn will worsen.In the US, business activity contracted for the fifth...
