The FTSE 100 has jumped to a more than two-month high despite a new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report casting an unmissable shadow over the UK’s economic prosperity.Energy giants moved to the top of London’s blue-chip index with the likes of Shell, BP and Harbour Energy all seeing their shares rise by more than 4%.The boost comes despite the OECD predicting the UK’s economy will contract more than any other of the world’s seven most advanced nations next year.It is expected to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.Quite how much markets...

2 DAYS AGO