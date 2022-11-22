ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

105.5 The Wolf

What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby

I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Check Out The Amazing Sunken Sailboat of Hamburg Cove in Lyme Connecticut

While looking around YouTube for interesting Connecticut-oriented things, I found this unbelievable video of an incredible sailboat that had sunk somewhere in the state. Truth be told, I found the video a few months ago, emailed it to myself for a later investigation, then forgot about it. Thankfully, I rarely delete work emails, so here we are with another super cool article folks.
LYME, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?

There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
SAUGERTIES, NY
105.5 The Wolf

7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush

I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

4 Things we Love in Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Danbury Mayor Announces the Return of San Gennaro for 2023

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito made an exciting announcement on our sister station on Thursday (11/10/22). The Mayor joined and said the popular Italian-American Festival will return in 2023. Esposito told us the following:. "San Gennaro 2023 will be coming, it will be August 23rd to the 27th. We've been in...
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley.

