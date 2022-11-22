Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Related
Martha Stewart Spotted At Giant Tent Sale In Westport, Connecticut
If you're not Snoop Dogg, a random visit by Martha Stewart might be completely off the table and would never happen. On Friday, November 24th, Martha was in Westport, Connecticut, and stopped by a "giant tent sale" that was being put on by a local business. Maybe it wasn't that...
Connecticut Winter Sun Glare Safety Tip Video Posted by Town of Orange Police
A lot of mornings, I make a trek from Carmel to Yorktown Heights before I make the journey to Brookfield/Danbury. I call it the "tri-fecta" of Highway Hell, first the Taconic, then 684, and then 84, it is quite a gauntlet and this time of year, there are a couple of intersections that are tough to navigate with the blinding sun in the early morning.
10 Friendly Holiday Reminders for the Greater Danbury Area
I'm not going to sugar coat it, nothing is obvious or easy for me. Without "to-do" lists, reminders and alerts, I'd be lost. I need to stay on top of myself, and require a little help from friends, too. But, once I've made my list and checked it twice, I feel a whole lot better. You should try it.
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Middletown Police Department and Eli Cannon’s Invite You To ‘Stuff A Cruiser’
When is the official kick-off of the Holiday Season for you? Is it right after Halloween? Or maybe, one week before Thanksgiving? No matter how you look at it, the season is upon us. With the Holidays here, there are lots of ways you can help out your fellow Connecticut...
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
Inside a Historic Westport, Connecticut Home Where Honest Abe Spent Time
This amazing place located in Westport is owned by Frederic Chiu and award-winning sculptor Jeanine Esposito and according to the New York Post, has some history tied to it, as most things do here in the Northeast. Unfortunately, unlike a ring camera or security footage, which didn't exist at the...
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
Check Out The Amazing Sunken Sailboat of Hamburg Cove in Lyme Connecticut
While looking around YouTube for interesting Connecticut-oriented things, I found this unbelievable video of an incredible sailboat that had sunk somewhere in the state. Truth be told, I found the video a few months ago, emailed it to myself for a later investigation, then forgot about it. Thankfully, I rarely delete work emails, so here we are with another super cool article folks.
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?
There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush
I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
4 Things we Love in Monroe, New York
From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
Danbury Mayor Announces the Return of San Gennaro for 2023
Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito made an exciting announcement on our sister station on Thursday (11/10/22). The Mayor joined and said the popular Italian-American Festival will return in 2023. Esposito told us the following:. "San Gennaro 2023 will be coming, it will be August 23rd to the 27th. We've been in...
Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Fire on Taylor Street in Danbury
According to a press release, the Danbury Fire Department responded to a call at 40 Taylor Street, the location of the Mannkind Corporation building. The call came in on Tuesday, November 15 around 7 am, according to the press release:. Firefighters arrived on scene and were told by employees that...
Massive Fish Caught Off Montauk Available at Stew Leonard’s Danbury
I should have called this "Pieces of massive fish..." but whatever. I have to give a round of applause to the heroes of our food chain supply, the butchers and fishmongers, because damn, cutting a fish like the one in the photo above? Whew. We don't often see our food...
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0