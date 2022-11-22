Read full article on original website
Men's Health
Adam Driver Is Damn-Near Unrecognizable in White Noise Trailer
Netflix have just dropped the first full official trailer for White Noise, Noah Baumbach's directorial follow-up to 2019's Marriage Story. For this movie, which he adapted from Don DeLillo's critically acclaimed postmodern novel, Baumbach has reunited with Marriage Story actor Adam Driver, who appears to have completely morphed from his usual shredded, stylish self into a harried, out-of-shape, prematurely ageing father of four—receding hairline and all.
Men's Health
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Rehearse a Spirited Musical Number
Spirited, the AppleTV+ movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is the latest contemporary retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol. It follows on from other adaptations and reimaginings, like the Bill Murray comedy Scrooged and the less-said-about-it-the-better Matthew McConaughey comedy Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. In the film, Ferrell the Ghost of Christmas Present, who is sent to Earth to teach Reynolds' character, a smarmy, cynical and jaded media consultant, how to be a better person.
Men's Health
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Is Our New Favorite Scream Queen
If you're tuning into Wednesday, Netflix's new mystery-adventure series focused on the most deadpan and dryly hilarious member of The Addams Family in her teen years, and thinking hmm, that lead actress looks awfully familiar, well, you're probably onto something. Actress Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, and, at only 20 years old, she's already logged a decade of experience in the film and television industry. She's also established herself in 2022 in company frequently occupied by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell: she's become a scream queen.
