If you're tuning into Wednesday, Netflix's new mystery-adventure series focused on the most deadpan and dryly hilarious member of The Addams Family in her teen years, and thinking hmm, that lead actress looks awfully familiar, well, you're probably onto something. Actress Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, and, at only 20 years old, she's already logged a decade of experience in the film and television industry. She's also established herself in 2022 in company frequently occupied by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell: she's become a scream queen.

2 DAYS AGO