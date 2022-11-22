ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WGN TV

Reports: Pitcher Mike Clevinger joins the White Sox on 1-year deal

CHICAGO — Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is signing with the Chicago White Sox, according to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. After Rosenthal reported the signing, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Clevinger’s deal with the White Sox was for 1 guaranteed year and worth more than $8 million.
CHICAGO, IL

