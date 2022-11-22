Read full article on original website
Reports: Pitcher Mike Clevinger joins the White Sox on 1-year deal
CHICAGO — Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is signing with the Chicago White Sox, according to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. After Rosenthal reported the signing, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Clevinger’s deal with the White Sox was for 1 guaranteed year and worth more than $8 million.
Texas State Fires Football Coach Jake Spavital
He guided the Bobcats to a 4–8 record in his fourth season with the program.
Dabo Swinney sticking with DJ Uiagalelei, won't blame QB for loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney again defended DJ Uiagalelei, saying he will stick with the quarterback to start next week's ACC championship game.
