New York City, NY

Koelschs of Coldwell Banker Rlty. broker sale of Monahan’s Marine

Weymouth, MA Coldwell Banker Realty agents Janet Koelsch and Bert Koelsch represented the buyers, Brian Curreri and Marc Curreri of Scituate Boat Works, and Marine Professional, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, FL in the sale of Monahan’s Marine located at 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St., for $8 million. The sale consisted of three buildings totaling 30,650 s/f on 7.4 acres as well as the business acquisition. The deal closed on October 7th.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?

The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
BOSTON, MA
City announces $60m in housing assistance

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City officials gathered at the site of a newly built affordable two-family home in Mattapan Friday to announce a $60 million investment of federal funds to help moderate- and low-income families buy homes in Boston as part of the Welcome Home Boston initiative.
BOSTON, MA
A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel

The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
BOSTON, MA
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England

With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
BOSTON, MA
The Orange Line Turns Sour on Riders

Following a 30-day systemwide shutdown, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Orange Line reopened on September 19 with controversial results. The Orange Line, the third-busiest line of the MBTA rail systems, shut down for 30 days starting on August 19 in order to perform years’ worth of overdue maintenance and repairs. The MBTA updated the entire fleet of cars, replaced over 14,000 feet of rail and improved signals and infrastructures in tunnels and stations.
BOSTON, MA
Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

