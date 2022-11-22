Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
nerej.com
Koelschs of Coldwell Banker Rlty. broker sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Coldwell Banker Realty agents Janet Koelsch and Bert Koelsch represented the buyers, Brian Curreri and Marc Curreri of Scituate Boat Works, and Marine Professional, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, FL in the sale of Monahan’s Marine located at 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St., for $8 million. The sale consisted of three buildings totaling 30,650 s/f on 7.4 acres as well as the business acquisition. The deal closed on October 7th.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
baystatebanner.com
City announces $60m in housing assistance
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City officials gathered at the site of a newly built affordable two-family home in Mattapan Friday to announce a $60 million investment of federal funds to help moderate- and low-income families buy homes in Boston as part of the Welcome Home Boston initiative.
'Lobsta Mickey' statue resurfaces in Boston
An obscure statue of Mickey Mouse has reappeared at a store in Boston after being out of public view for nearly 17 years.
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
nshoremag.com
A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel
The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
mynbc5.com
Tanks-giving: New England businessman giving away thousands of gallons of free gas...again
A Massachusetts businessman is once again giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at a Norwood station ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend. Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. plans to give 50,000 gallons of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 on Wednesday. The promotion...
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
Second Apple Store survivor speaks out and new barriers go up outside the storefront
HALIFAX - Sharon Nasser arrived at the Hingham Apple Store just minutes before a black SUV plowed through the large glass windows on Monday Morning. “It was 10:32 because I was late I had an Apple lesson for my new watch,” Sharon Nasser told Boston 25 News. Sharon remembers...
blsargo.org
The Orange Line Turns Sour on Riders
Following a 30-day systemwide shutdown, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Orange Line reopened on September 19 with controversial results. The Orange Line, the third-busiest line of the MBTA rail systems, shut down for 30 days starting on August 19 in order to perform years’ worth of overdue maintenance and repairs. The MBTA updated the entire fleet of cars, replaced over 14,000 feet of rail and improved signals and infrastructures in tunnels and stations.
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students
FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
Boston 25 News
Happy Tanks-giving: Ernie Boch Jr. giving away free gas ahead of holiday weekend
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ernie Boch Jr. is once again giving away tens of thousands of gallons of free gas on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Boch is hosting a “Happy Tanks-giving” event at Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 in Norwood. A spokesperson for Boch...
