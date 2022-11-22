Read full article on original website
A Seminar for Strathmore Artist in Residence Grad School
From Lead Belly to Lady Day: “Roots and Branches of Jazz in Library of Congress Collections”. A Seminar for Strathmore Artist in Residence Grad School. Thanks to an ongoing partnership between the American Folklife Center and the Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda, Maryland, fourteen young musicians were treated to a multi-media feast of collection materials significant to jazz history from three different divisions in the Library of Congress during their in-person visit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
NJ students: Evergreen Elementary School partners to provide fresh produce, food
Evergreen Elementary School in Plainfield has partnered with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey to provide 200 families at the school with supplemental boxes of fresh produce and non-perishable food, twice per month. "We understand that all children need healthy food to grow and succeed," said Gina Ogburn-Thompson, vice principal. "We are...
