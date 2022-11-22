From Lead Belly to Lady Day: “Roots and Branches of Jazz in Library of Congress Collections”. A Seminar for Strathmore Artist in Residence Grad School. Thanks to an ongoing partnership between the American Folklife Center and the Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda, Maryland, fourteen young musicians were treated to a multi-media feast of collection materials significant to jazz history from three different divisions in the Library of Congress during their in-person visit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO