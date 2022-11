Purdue dominated the #6 team in the country on a neutral floor. Gonzaga started off hot against Purdue and Purdue looked like they weren't going to make a shot. It was 14-7 and Purdue appeared to be reeling, and then Brandon Newman committed a party foul, saving a ball and sending his body flying into a fan standing up in front of his seat. Newman spilled beer and toppled the fan to the ground. He also provided his team a few extra minutes to catch their breath.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO