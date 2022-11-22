ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Cincinnati | Game 6

LAHAINA, Hawaii - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville at Kentucky

The Governor's Cup has remained at Kentucky since Louisville last defeated the Wildcats in 2017. The Cardinals seek to end that streak and return from Lexington with the trophy when it faces its in-state rival on Saturday at 3pm. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon discuss Saturday's big game....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
vanlifewanderer.com

Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson

If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY

