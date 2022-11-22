Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville: Everything to know for 2022 Governor’s Cup
The 2022 Governor’s Cup has arrived, as the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to make it four-straight wins over the Louisville Cardinals when the Bluegrass rivals clash Saturday at 3 pm ET on the SEC Network. Go here for an online stream via WatchESPN. Use this stream to keep...
Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale
The Bearcats have something to build on as they return home for a seven-game home stand.
Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Governor's Cup
Kentucky football has released its hype video ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup tilt against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals this Saturday: The video includes some memorable moments that have gone Kentucky's way over the course of the Bluegrass rivalry. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST ...
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Cincinnati | Game 6
LAHAINA, Hawaii - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
247Sports
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville at Kentucky
The Governor's Cup has remained at Kentucky since Louisville last defeated the Wildcats in 2017. The Cardinals seek to end that streak and return from Lexington with the trophy when it faces its in-state rival on Saturday at 3pm. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon discuss Saturday's big game....
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
The Cardinals end their trip in the Maui Invitational with a matchup against the Bearcats in the seventh place game.
What Kenny Payne, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Said After Louisville's 81-62 Loss vs. Cincinnati
LAHAINA, Hawaii - The Louisville men's basketball program was unable to secure a single win at the Maui Invitational, falling in their third and final game of the event to former longtime conference rival Cincinnati in blowout fashion. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to...
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12
Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Kentucky, Louisville square off in Bluegrass showdown
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kentucky by 2½. Series record: Kentucky leads 18-15. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
vanlifewanderer.com
Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson
If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
wdrb.com
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Comments / 0