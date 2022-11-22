TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State and Florida are tied late in the second quarter. Jordan Travis has been the best player on the field and kept the Seminoles in the game. On third-and-10, the Gators brought heavy pressure on Travis. The quarterback made magic happen as he spun away from the pressure and picked up 10 yards for the first down. On the following play, Travis ran the ball in from the one for his second rushing TD of the evening and seventh of the season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO