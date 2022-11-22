Read full article on original website
247Sports
Live Gameday Updates: FSU 21, Florida 21 - Second Quarter
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State hosts Florida on Friday at Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here. Friday marks the first meeting in Tallahassee, Fla. between the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3...
247Sports
FSU defeats Florida 45-38 to finish the regular season with a 9-3 record
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles finish the regular season with a 9-3 record. It was the highest-scoring affair in the series between the two teams. It marked FSU's first victory over the Gators since 2017.
247Sports
Instant Recap: FSU scores 17 unanswered points in third quarter in 45-38 defeat of Gators
Facing a Florida State defense that had allowed opponents to accumulate on average 18 points a contest, Florida’s offense had managed a trio of touchdowns within the first 20 minutes of the game and had 281 total yards by halftime. The Gators had a slim lead over the ‘Noles,...
247Sports
Vent thread: Florida State 45 Florida 38
— Trevor Etienne scores a touchdown from 45 yards out. Untouched the whole way. 38-38 with 7:41 left in regulation. — Montrell Johnson jumped over the pile for Florida's first points of the second half, snapping a 17-0 Seminoles scoring run since halftime. — Illegal formation takes away a Florida...
247Sports
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
247Sports
Everything FSU Football head coach Mike Norvell had to say after his team beat Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State finished its regular season with a thrilling 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators. The Seminoles' defense made a crucial stop with less than a minute left in the game to clinch FSU's fifth straight victory. With the win, FSU finishes the regular season 9-3 in Mike Norvell's third season as the Seminoles' coach.
247Sports
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
247Sports
FSU-UF Highlights: Jordan Travis dives into end-zone for 29-yard TD
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell behind the Florida Gators halfway through the first quarter but Jordan Travis had a response. The Seminoles' quarterback led a six-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 14 with just over a minute left in the first quarter. On the sixth play of the drive, Travis kept a read option and sprinted out to his left. With the help of Mycah Pittman's blocking, the QB was able to get to the pylon for a 29-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14. The touchdown was Travis' sixth rushing TD of the season:
247Sports
FSU-UF Highlights: Trey Benson goes 54 yards in two carries to open the scoring
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opened the scoring against rival Florida with a touchdown on its second drive. The Seminoles' turned the ball over on the first drive, but the defense responded as they made a fourth down stop to give the ball back to the offense. Trey Benson ignited the offense with a 45-yard rush. On the next play, Benson ran the ball into the end-zone from nine yards out for the first score of the game. The touchdown was Benson's seventh of the season.
247Sports
FSU-UF Highlights: Jordan Travis' improbable scramble leads to game-tying touchdown
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State and Florida are tied late in the second quarter. Jordan Travis has been the best player on the field and kept the Seminoles in the game. On third-and-10, the Gators brought heavy pressure on Travis. The quarterback made magic happen as he spun away from the pressure and picked up 10 yards for the first down. On the following play, Travis ran the ball in from the one for his second rushing TD of the evening and seventh of the season.
247Sports
Jammie Robinson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Shyheim Brown, and Jarrian Jones speak after win over UF
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football defeated its rival Florida by a score of 45-38 on Friday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles' win extended their winning streak to five games as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. After the game, Trey Benson, Jammie Robinson, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
247Sports
Florida State victory instant reaction
The Florida State Seminoles battled to a close victory over the Florida Gators on Friday night. It was the kind of game that leaves you yelling at your TV long after the game ends and the instant reactions begin. Come in and join Trey and CoachAB as they break things down right after.
247Sports
Live Updates: Oregon State 68 - Florida 81 (FINAL)
The Oregon State men's basketball team meets Florida in its second game of the Phil Knight Legacy at the Moda Center in Portland with a 3:00 pm PT tip. Today and throughout the course of the season, BeaverBlitz is your home for updates, conversation, and in-depth analysis. ESPNU has the TV coverage ; Mike Parker is on the radio broadcast across the Beaver Sports Network; and we're providing one more way to follow along with our live game updates below as well as a game thread in The Lodge for our VIP members.
247Sports
WATCH: Oregon State vs Florida Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State dropped its second game of the Phil Knight Legacy, falling to 0-2 at the event, with an 81-68 loss to Florida on Saturday at Moda Center. After the score went final, guard Dexter Akanno, forward Tyler Bilodeau, and head coach Wayne Tinkle fielded questions during the postgame press conference.
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
