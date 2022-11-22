Before the 2022 NFL season started, no one would have guessed that the Seattle Seahawks would be a dark horse candidate for Super Bowl LVII let alone a playoff appearance. The Seahawks (6-4) have been one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season as the offense looks even better under Geno Smith than Russell Wilson last season and the defense has made huge strides under an impressive collection of veterans, new additions, and rookies. The Seattle Seahawks are a contender for the NFC West Divisional title through the midseason, and it’s time to hand out some awards.

