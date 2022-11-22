Read full article on original website
Related
Previewing Ravens vs. Jaguars: 7 things to watch, including Lamar Jackson vs. pressure, Christian Kirk and more
On Nov. 26, 2021, the Ravens were 7-3, leading the AFC North and two days from what would be the last win of their season, blissfully unaware of the misfortune about to befall them. A year later, the team has its guard up. “Anybody can get complacent when you’re having a lot of success,” quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the final month of last season with an ankle injury, said Friday. “So ...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Seattle Seahawks – Midseason Awards
Before the 2022 NFL season started, no one would have guessed that the Seattle Seahawks would be a dark horse candidate for Super Bowl LVII let alone a playoff appearance. The Seahawks (6-4) have been one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season as the offense looks even better under Geno Smith than Russell Wilson last season and the defense has made huge strides under an impressive collection of veterans, new additions, and rookies. The Seattle Seahawks are a contender for the NFC West Divisional title through the midseason, and it’s time to hand out some awards.
Comments / 0