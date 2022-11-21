Read full article on original website
Husker247 Podcast: Reaction to new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule
Husker247 writers Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz discuss Nebraska's new head coach Matt Rhule after he was named to the position on Saturday morning. How did we get here? What's next for Rhule and what does it mean for the Huskers?. Those questions and more are answered as the Rhule...
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker fired at Arkansas
Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker has been fired, sources confirmed to HawgSports.com Saturday morning. Walker received a pay raise that increased his salary to $425,000 per year last March and was under contract through February of 2024. He joined Sam Pittman's staff in 2019 and came with him...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Live Updates: USC 31 Notre Dame 21; 4th Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (8-3) will take on USC (10-1) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. You can watch the game on ABC. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Follow live...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
WATCH: Jonathan Smith recaps No. 21 Oregon State's 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon
One of the most improbable, impressive, and simply remarkable comebacks in Oregon State football history saw the No. 21 ranked Beavers erase a 21-point deficit against No. 9 Oregon in a 38-34 victory at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame...
How to watch Minnesota Gopher Football vs. Wisconsin Badgers
--- When: Saturday at 2:30 PM CST. Series: Minnesota Trails 61-62-8 (Minnesota won 23-13 in Minneapolis (11/27/21)) Vegas betting line: Wisconsin (-3) with an O/U of 36. Weather Report: 46 degrees with south winds at 5-10 mph and clouds. --- 100 pennies gets one month of GopherIllustrated VIP access. What...
Texas A&M upsets No. 5 LSU behind career night from Devon Achane
It's been a season full of frustration for Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6 SEC) but fans and players at least had plenty to smile about Saturday night as the Aggies finished the season on a high note upsetting No. 5 LSU 38-23, delivering a massive blow to the Tigers playoff hopes in the process.
WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Texas Tech Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma LB DaShaun White spoke with the media following OU's 51-48 loss to Texas Tech.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
