Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons ready for action

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns once again to the streets of New York City for its 96th march.

This year's parade will include thousands of marchers through the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 24 beginning at 9 a.m.

But before the floats, marching bands, celebrities, clowns and more could head south along the route, the giant character helium balloons had to be inflated Wednesday night.

2022 BALLOONS

New balloon giants joining the lineup include Stuart the one-eyed Minion from "Despicable Me 2," a new green dinosaur, an Apatosaurus, the debut of the animated sensation "Bluey," and a new "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" balloon.

Returning giant balloons include "Ada Twist, Scientist," "The Boss Baby," Chase from "Paw Patrol," the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from "Ryan's World," Ronald McDonald, Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs," "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Pikachu and Eevee.

SECURITY

Spectators entered the line at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

Once screened, spectators were able enter the inflation viewing area at West 72nd Street and Central Park West.

The balloon viewing path wound around the American Museum of Natural History. Spectators then exited the viewing area at West 82nd Street and Central Park West.

TRAFFIC

A Gridlock Alert was in effect Wednesday for the balloon inflation.

