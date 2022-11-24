Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons ready for action
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns once again to the streets of New York City for its 96th march. This year's parade will include thousands of marchers through the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 24 beginning at 9 a.m. But before the floats, marching bands, celebrities, clowns and more could head south along the route, the giant character helium balloons had to be inflated Wednesday night. HOLIDAY NEWS | Everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade
2022 BALLOONSNew balloon giants joining the lineup include Stuart the one-eyed Minion from "Despicable Me 2," a new green dinosaur, an Apatosaurus, the debut of the animated sensation "Bluey," and a new "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" balloon. Returning giant balloons include "Ada Twist, Scientist," "The Boss Baby," Chase from "Paw Patrol," the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from "Ryan's World," Ronald McDonald, Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs," "SpongeBob SquarePants" and Pikachu and Eevee.
SECURITYSpectators entered the line at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Once screened, spectators were able enter the inflation viewing area at West 72nd Street and Central Park West. The balloon viewing path wound around the American Museum of Natural History. Spectators then exited the viewing area at West 82nd Street and Central Park West.
TRAFFICA Gridlock Alert was in effect Wednesday for the balloon inflation. ALSO READ | 'Corn Kid' helps donate 90,000 cans of vegetables to NYC food rescue for Thanksgiving
The 7-year-old Brooklyn native will help the Green Giant mascot unload a truck full of canned corn-- and other vegetables-- at City Harvest. Kemberly Richardson has the story.
