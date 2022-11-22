ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Residents struggling to pay for home heating urged to apply for assistance

A family of four making almost $80,000 per year may qualify for help. New Jerseyans could be forced to dig deeper to keep their homes warm this winter. In September, state regulators approved rate hikes for several gas providers, which say they face rising energy costs because of the war in Ukraine and an increase in demand. And with nearly 1 million residents already behind on their bills because of the pandemic, there’s concern the higher costs will push even more people into debt.
Shore News Network

Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey

New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. “The Board of Public Utilities approved the The post Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
njurbannews.com

NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
NJ.com

Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?

In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
newjerseylocalnews.com

Murphy Talks About New Jersey’s Latest Property Tax Program!

As Thanksgiving approaches, the rising cost of a Thanksgiving meal is on everyone’s mind. This is because inflation makes it harder to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. The annual Farm Bureau Survey shows that a dinner for 10 people will cost 20% more. And the holiday spirit...
LehighValleyLive.com

Can Medicaid recover money from this home sale?

Q. My dad needed nursing home care in New Jersey. To receive assistance from Medicaid, the trustee of my dad’s revocable trust had to create an irrevocable trust, an OBRA ‘93, which the Medicaid lawyers told the trustee to create. I am disabled and the language said I could remain in my parents house. However, being on SSI, I couldn’t pay the property taxes or upkeep of the house. The trustee had to sell the house to avoid a sheriff’s sale, and the money was placed in the trust. Can Medicaid recover all the trust money from the sale of the house if I’m disabled and on SSI?
NJ Spotlight

Murphy talks up NJ’s newest property tax program

The rising cost of a Thanksgiving celebration is top of mind as we head into the holiday, with inflation making it tougher to get that Thanksgiving feast on the table. Data from the annual Farm Bureau Survey shows you’ll pay 20% more for a dinner that feeds 10 people. And it’s not just the grocery bill that’s affecting the holiday spirit. Residents in New Jersey and across the country say they’re planning to cut back on gift-giving and even seasonal travel to save a few bucks, according to a new Stockton University Poll out this week. Affordability is considered one of the most pressing issues in the state. Many homeowners say property-taxes are among the biggest burdens.
New Jersey 101.5

Winter tax break for NJ home heating fuels? Lawmakers float plan

TRENTON – A newly proposed bill would exempt natural gas and electricity for New Jersey residential customers from sales taxes during the winter. The sponsors of the legislation said the bill, S3354, is needed because rate hikes that took effect last month raised the price for some natural gas customers by 25%.

