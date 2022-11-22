Read full article on original website
marijuanamoment.net
Iowa Regulators Recommend Marijuana Task Force Be Formed To Explore Federal Exemption For State’s Medical Program
An Iowa regulatory board has voted to recommend that the legislature create a legal task force to explore seeking an exemption protecting the state’s limited medical cannabis program from federal interference. At a meeting of the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board last week, activist Carl Olsen proposed the task force,...
wrnjradio.com
2 New Jersey senators call on legislature to immediately enact sales tax moratorium on natural gas, electricity for homes
NEW JERSEY – With the cost of heating homes with natural gas up by as much as 25 percent, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families. The Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) this week...
Residents struggling to pay for home heating urged to apply for assistance
A family of four making almost $80,000 per year may qualify for help. New Jerseyans could be forced to dig deeper to keep their homes warm this winter. In September, state regulators approved rate hikes for several gas providers, which say they face rising energy costs because of the war in Ukraine and an increase in demand. And with nearly 1 million residents already behind on their bills because of the pandemic, there’s concern the higher costs will push even more people into debt.
Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey
New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. “The Board of Public Utilities approved the The post Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
njurbannews.com
NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers
New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
newjerseylocalnews.com
After Natural Gas Prices Went Up 25% In New Jersey, Lawmakers Intend To Get Rid Of Taxation On Energy!
This winter, the cost of natural gas for people in New Jersey will go up by almost 25% because of tax hikes. Now, two state senators are trying to help people who have to pay more because of the increase. Senators Joe Pennacchio and Declan O’Scanlon have introduced a bill...
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Medical Marijuana Patients Won’t Be Denied Hunting Licenses, Official Says
“If they just simply have a medical marijuana card, one, we wouldn’t check that, but two, it wouldn’t prevent them from getting a license.”. Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on...
njurbannews.com
Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ
With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?
In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Murphy Talks About New Jersey’s Latest Property Tax Program!
As Thanksgiving approaches, the rising cost of a Thanksgiving meal is on everyone’s mind. This is because inflation makes it harder to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. The annual Farm Bureau Survey shows that a dinner for 10 people will cost 20% more. And the holiday spirit...
The not-so-obvious thing slowly disappearing on NJ toll roads
A lot has changed over the years that affect our everyday lives in New Jersey. Sometimes it's new developments in our towns, while others might deal with relatives moving into or out of state. Of course, one of the constants in our state is the ever-rising cost of what feels...
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Can Medicaid recover money from this home sale?
Q. My dad needed nursing home care in New Jersey. To receive assistance from Medicaid, the trustee of my dad’s revocable trust had to create an irrevocable trust, an OBRA ‘93, which the Medicaid lawyers told the trustee to create. I am disabled and the language said I could remain in my parents house. However, being on SSI, I couldn’t pay the property taxes or upkeep of the house. The trustee had to sell the house to avoid a sheriff’s sale, and the money was placed in the trust. Can Medicaid recover all the trust money from the sale of the house if I’m disabled and on SSI?
Fire plan would cut 2.4 million New Jersey Pinelands trees
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — (AP) — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees...
Murphy talks up NJ’s newest property tax program
The rising cost of a Thanksgiving celebration is top of mind as we head into the holiday, with inflation making it tougher to get that Thanksgiving feast on the table. Data from the annual Farm Bureau Survey shows you’ll pay 20% more for a dinner that feeds 10 people. And it’s not just the grocery bill that’s affecting the holiday spirit. Residents in New Jersey and across the country say they’re planning to cut back on gift-giving and even seasonal travel to save a few bucks, according to a new Stockton University Poll out this week. Affordability is considered one of the most pressing issues in the state. Many homeowners say property-taxes are among the biggest burdens.
Genuinely surprising news about credit scores in New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Another Rate Hike For People Who Drive From New Jersey To New York City!
Port Authority, how dare you!? I know you are sick and tired of hearing about price hikes, but I’d rather give you all the information than make you find out the hard way. If you work from home, this news does not apply to you. Do you want to...
Winter tax break for NJ home heating fuels? Lawmakers float plan
TRENTON – A newly proposed bill would exempt natural gas and electricity for New Jersey residential customers from sales taxes during the winter. The sponsors of the legislation said the bill, S3354, is needed because rate hikes that took effect last month raised the price for some natural gas customers by 25%.
