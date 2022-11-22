The rising cost of a Thanksgiving celebration is top of mind as we head into the holiday, with inflation making it tougher to get that Thanksgiving feast on the table. Data from the annual Farm Bureau Survey shows you’ll pay 20% more for a dinner that feeds 10 people. And it’s not just the grocery bill that’s affecting the holiday spirit. Residents in New Jersey and across the country say they’re planning to cut back on gift-giving and even seasonal travel to save a few bucks, according to a new Stockton University Poll out this week. Affordability is considered one of the most pressing issues in the state. Many homeowners say property-taxes are among the biggest burdens.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO