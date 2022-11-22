Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys
Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
inforney.com
Pandemic amplified New York's labor decline
(The Center Square) – A study from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office found the pandemic exacerbated an already shrinking labor pool. While the nation’s workforce grew by more than 5% from 2011 to 2021, it dipped by 1% in New York, the report found. As...
