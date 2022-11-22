As always South Carolina will be the very last to pass marijuana legislation. South Carolina will wait and watch for 10 to 20 years or more and then legalize it. Not because the citizens want it but because they want the money from the sales of it. Although they'll wait 20-30 years. And only after watching North Carolina and Georgia rake in the money before they'll get greedy. They did the same thing with sunday alcohol sales.
If it's been voted in by the majority of voters what are they waiting on? I thought votes mattered, I thought it was based on the people's opinion, and not the opinions of politicians? If votes are real, and counted correctly, what's the hold up? Makes you think about the election being a scam.
It's the gateway drug yall....a gateway straight to the fridge!!!! 😂
Comments / 51