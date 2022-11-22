ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 51

Friendorfoe?
3d ago

As always South Carolina will be the very last to pass marijuana legislation. South Carolina will wait and watch for 10 to 20 years or more and then legalize it. Not because the citizens want it but because they want the money from the sales of it. Although they'll wait 20-30 years. And only after watching North Carolina and Georgia rake in the money before they'll get greedy. They did the same thing with sunday alcohol sales.

Reply(5)
25
Tommy Guns
3d ago

If it's been voted in by the majority of voters what are they waiting on? I thought votes mattered, I thought it was based on the people's opinion, and not the opinions of politicians? If votes are real, and counted correctly, what's the hold up? Makes you think about the election being a scam.

Reply(9)
19
Amy Lovell
3d ago

It's the gateway drug yall....a gateway straight to the fridge!!!! 😂

Reply
27
Related
Financial Regulation News

Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform

Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR) poll results maintain that 59 percent of Republican South Carolina voters support federal cannabis reform.© Shutterstock The cannabis legalization and regulation advocacy non-profit organization conducted the polling from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022, to garner insight regarding Republican federal cannabis reform support in key states. “Republicans […] The post Poll examines Republican South Carolina voter support of cannabis reform appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WALB 10

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
CHARLESTON, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
walterborolive.com

SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December

SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Idaho Activists Launch Signature Drive To Put Medical Marijuana Legalization On 2024 Ballot

Idaho activists have begun collecting signatures for a medical marijuana legalization initiative that they hope to place on the state’s 2024 ballot. The Kind Idaho campaign officially launched in August, with advocates filing the required paperwork with the state to start the signature drive. After getting sign-off on their language from state officials in mid-October, activists started collecting signatures for the measure, which is virtually identical to ones that group filed in 2020 and 2022 that did not end up making the ballot.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
WCBD Count on 2

FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy