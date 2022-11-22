Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Full field and format for PNC Championship, featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he and son Charlie will compete for a third time at the PNC Championship. The duo finished runner-up to John Daly and son John II last year. The event will again take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 17-18. The...
DB commit Quindarrius Jones focused solely on Florida State ahead of Early Signing Period
Jones is ready to get started with the Seminoles in January.
Golf Channel
Lucas Herbert, 'pissed' about Prez Cup snub, WDs from Aus. PGA with Masters at stake
Lucas Herbert was "pissed" about not making the International Presidents Cup squad, but was hopeful of securing an early spot in the Masters. However, his Friday at the Australian PGA Championship put the latter in jeopardy. Following an opening 72 in Brisbane, the 26-year-old Aussie "twinged" his back on the...
Tre Mitchell leads the way as WVU blows by Florida
Tre Mitchell had 17 points and eight rebounds Sunday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers walloped the Florida Gators 84-55
Golf Channel
Dan Bradbury maintains lead at weather-affected Joburg Open
JOHANNESBURG — Dan Bradbury will take a one-shot clubhouse lead into the weekend after second-round play at the Joburg Open again ended early because of thunderstorms and then fading light on Friday. The Englishman shot 5-under 66 a day after his 63 equaled the course record at Houghton Golf...
Golf Channel
From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022
First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
Golf Channel
Dan Bradbury eyes wire-to-wire victory at Joburg Open
JOHANNESBURG — Dan Bradbury maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki of Finland double-bogeyed the 18th hole Saturday at the Joburg Open. The Englishman’s 4-under 67 at Houghton Golf Club kept him in the lead for a third straight day as he seeks a wire-to-wire victory and his first DP World Tour title.
Golf Channel
LPGA 2022 in review: Four players who bounced back into the winner's circle
In a year chock full of first-time winners on the LPGA Tour, there were also several veterans who returned to the winner’s circle. Here are some of the most memorable bounce-backs in 2022 by players who hoisted trophies for the first time in years. Charley Hull. Just as quickly...
Comments / 0