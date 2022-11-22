ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta National Completes 13th Hole Extension

By Mike Hall
 3 days ago

Back in September stunning aerial image from Eureka Earth appeared to confirm that the lengthening of Augusta National ’s famous 13th hole, Azalea, had been completed. Now, another image from the organisation shows the tee box significantly further back than it had been on the famous par five.

Rumours that the 13th would be lengthened have been prevalent for several years following Augusta National’s purchase of land from neighbouring Augusta National Country Club back in 2017. Nevertheless, it would be several years before work began to extend the hole.

The 11th and 15th holes were lengthened in time for the 2022 Masters , which raised some eyebrows given many considered the 13th to be the most in need of a redesign. That's because Azalea has been a source of controversy for some time, with suggestions that it favours the big hitters, and some even opting to drive over the trees to cut the corner and give them an advantage.

Finally, in June, it appeared the issue was being addressed while the course was closed during the hot summer months. Eureka Earth publishing an image that appeared to show the 13th being lengthened , with work on a new teeing ground take place around 40 yards further back. The following month, further images showed diggers cutting a path through the trees as work progressed. The most recent update had been in September, with an image showing the work appearing to be complete . Now, Eureka Earth has posted its latest image, dated 19 November, which shows the newly lengthened hole in pristine condition with the course in use.

The work on the hole, which had previously been 510 yards, will now ensure that, for some players, a new approach will be needed at next year’s Masters.

Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.

