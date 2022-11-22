ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

countynewsonline.org

Versailles Midmark Dec. 7 Community Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

Funds to help with various projects

ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let there be light

Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
wyso.org

The River Speaks: A Family Affair

Adam and Mary Panstingel have been raising their children on the Little Miami River in Bellbrook. They have three sons—Harrison, Sebastian, and Maverick—who are between the ages of 8 and 16. They shared their river stories with Heather Fickie of the Little Miami Watershed Network. Heather Fickie: What...
BELLBROOK, OH
Sidney Daily News

Agape provides food for those in need

SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney will do what it does best with gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day: provide food to households in need of assistance. Agape serves qualifying individuals and families through its mobile food pantry and its facility in Sidney. Households can...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

‘It’s pre-tirement:’ Contemporary Christian singer Sandi Patty on her scaled-back schedule

The singer performs Christmas show Saturday in Troy. After a lifetime of non-stop touring Sandi Patty, stopped doing extensive roadwork in 2017 but she is far from retired. The award-winning contemporary Christian artist, presenting a holiday show at Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a different word for her present state of being.
TROY, OH
Daily Standard

Dreaming of a bright Christmas

Merrymakers and Christmas enthusiasts can start the season off on the right elf shoed foot by wassailing to well-lighted, holiday themed spectaculars in Coldwater, Celina and Wapakoneta. Gift of Lights got underway Wednesday night at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds while Merry and Bright Christmas Lights kicks off tonight at the...
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Xenia school levy passes by single vote, recount required

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia Community Schools renewal levy is up for a recount after the levy passed by a single vote. According to the Board of Elections website, the Xenia School District requested two renewal levies on the November 8 ballot. One levy passed by 577 votes and will continue to help fund […]
XENIA, OH
wyso.org

Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project

Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
countynewsonline.org

Elsie Mae Flory

Elsie Mae (Peters) Flory, daughter of Charles W. and Mary Blanche (Montgomery) Peters, was born December 19, 1923 at their home in Covington, Ohio. Mother went home to be with Jesus on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the age of 98. She, along with five of her friends,...
COVINGTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
WDTN

Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show

*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
XENIA, OH
peakofohio.com

Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers

The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’

Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

