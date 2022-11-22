Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Versailles Midmark Dec. 7 Community Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.
countynewsonline.org
Financial Achievement Services to Host Pet Supply Drive with Matching Contributions
Greenville, Ohio – The team at Financial Achievement Services invites the community to participate in their Pet Supply Drive, benefiting the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter. The supply drive aims to provide items of comfort and joy to the animals at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.
Sidney Daily News
Funds to help with various projects
ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
Sidney Daily News
Let there be light
Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
wyso.org
The River Speaks: A Family Affair
Adam and Mary Panstingel have been raising their children on the Little Miami River in Bellbrook. They have three sons—Harrison, Sebastian, and Maverick—who are between the ages of 8 and 16. They shared their river stories with Heather Fickie of the Little Miami Watershed Network. Heather Fickie: What...
Sidney Daily News
Agape provides food for those in need
SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney will do what it does best with gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day: provide food to households in need of assistance. Agape serves qualifying individuals and families through its mobile food pantry and its facility in Sidney. Households can...
andnowuknow.com
Potato Supply Remains Tight; Sun-Glo of Idaho's Jill Cox and Michael Family Farms' Kathy Sponheim Comment
SUGAR CITY, ID & URBANA, OH - It is no secret that dishes around this point of the year are potato-centric, yet as supply continues to work its way back to median levels it is also a reminder how imperative communications between buyers and suppliers are. One of the biggest...
dayton.com
‘It’s pre-tirement:’ Contemporary Christian singer Sandi Patty on her scaled-back schedule
The singer performs Christmas show Saturday in Troy. After a lifetime of non-stop touring Sandi Patty, stopped doing extensive roadwork in 2017 but she is far from retired. The award-winning contemporary Christian artist, presenting a holiday show at Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a different word for her present state of being.
Daily Standard
Dreaming of a bright Christmas
Merrymakers and Christmas enthusiasts can start the season off on the right elf shoed foot by wassailing to well-lighted, holiday themed spectaculars in Coldwater, Celina and Wapakoneta. Gift of Lights got underway Wednesday night at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds while Merry and Bright Christmas Lights kicks off tonight at the...
Xenia school levy passes by single vote, recount required
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia Community Schools renewal levy is up for a recount after the levy passed by a single vote. According to the Board of Elections website, the Xenia School District requested two renewal levies on the November 8 ballot. One levy passed by 577 votes and will continue to help fund […]
wyso.org
Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project
Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
countynewsonline.org
Elsie Mae Flory
Elsie Mae (Peters) Flory, daughter of Charles W. and Mary Blanche (Montgomery) Peters, was born December 19, 1923 at their home in Covington, Ohio. Mother went home to be with Jesus on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the age of 98. She, along with five of her friends,...
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
An Ohio man killed his neighbor just before the election. A 911 call blamed politics. Is that true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
Wayne County farmer's Facebook page hit by hackers who are posting racy photos
Small businesses in Central Indiana say they are locked out of their Facebook pages because of hackers.
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
peakofohio.com
Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers
The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE hears complaint, highlights students’ academic, athletic, musical performances
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were students’ academic and athletic commendations as well as a parent complaint alleged against a high school teacher. Jody Harter, Doug...
