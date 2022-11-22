ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representative Dianne Hart Elected To Serve As The New 2022-2024 Chair Of The Florida Legislative Black Caucus

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus (FLBC) consisting of 29 elected African American State Senators and Representatives is pleased to announce its newly elected 2022-2024 Chairwoman, Representative Dianne Hart of Tampa, Florida. The mission and goals of the FLBC is to enhance the welfare and lives of constituents served in Florida....
