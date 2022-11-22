Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Elsie Mae Flory
Elsie Mae (Peters) Flory, daughter of Charles W. and Mary Blanche (Montgomery) Peters, was born December 19, 1923 at their home in Covington, Ohio. Mother went home to be with Jesus on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the age of 98. She, along with five of her friends,...
countynewsonline.org
Versailles Midmark Dec. 7 Community Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Take part in Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by making plans to donate at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.
countynewsonline.org
Financial Achievement Services to Host Pet Supply Drive with Matching Contributions
Greenville, Ohio – The team at Financial Achievement Services invites the community to participate in their Pet Supply Drive, benefiting the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter. The supply drive aims to provide items of comfort and joy to the animals at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.
countynewsonline.org
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks lose 40 – 73
The Lady Blackhawks suffered their first loss last night in their conference opener vs Tri-Village. They fought hard and gave maximum effort, however, it was not enough to with stand the scoring of a very good Patriot team. Leading the way for the Lady Hawks:. Taylee Woodbury – 14pts.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department needs your help – update
*** UPDATE: suspect has been identified and located ***. The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier today (11/21) from within our city at the Greenville Eagles in which a large sum of cash was taken. If you have any information regarding the identity or...
