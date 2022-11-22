ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
CBS Minnesota

Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe

EAGAN, Minn. - The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota's game with the Dallas pass rush won't just go away on its own.The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm - and upright - when they face New England on Thursday night.After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36)."It's tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break," wide receiver...
nbcsportsedge.com

A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NESN

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick

Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
CBS Minnesota

Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS - The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack.That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league.The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys."Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you've got to bring it every single week," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "It doesn't matter who you're playing. You've got to bring...
