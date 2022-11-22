Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch
Darius Slayton just made one of the best catches of the year. The New York Giants receiver set the team up to plunge into the end zone with an unbelievable grab. Slayton caught a deep pass by quarterback Daniel Jones in insane, spectacular fashion. The Giants receiver went up and challenged Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
FOX Sports
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe
EAGAN, Minn. - The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota's game with the Dallas pass rush won't just go away on its own.The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm - and upright - when they face New England on Thursday night.After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36)."It's tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break," wide receiver...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
nbcsportsedge.com
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys
MINNEAPOLIS - The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack.That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league.The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys."Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you've got to bring it every single week," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "It doesn't matter who you're playing. You've got to bring...
NFL
Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys
The 8-2 Vikings got thumped, 40-3, Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys ushering in talk that Minnesota's hot start to the season was simply the product of a cupcake schedule. Nothing went right for the Vikes on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times, and the defense didn't force a punt until the Cowboys' eighth drive of the contest.
Yardbarker
Facing back-to-back elite defenses, Vikings must win the game of adjustments
If you were wondering why the Minnesota Vikings didn’t switch to a quick passing game after it became clear that the Dallas Cowboys were creating nearly instant pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins, you weren’t alone. “Kirk was getting sacked before you’re even get out of the break, it’s...
‘SNF’ on Thanksgiving: Patriots and Vikings close out holiday NFL slate
(WCMH) — It’s a special Turkey Day edition of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 as the New England Patriots visit the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. in Minneapolis. This is the first time in 10 years the Pats will feature on Thanksgiving as they enter this inter-conference contest at 6-4 with a three game winning […]
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss
The Vikings validated some of the concerns people had about their legitimacy on Sunday.
