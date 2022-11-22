ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
Musk Tried to Back Out of Twitter Deal by Crying Fake Traffic via a Twitter Poll

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. 64. What Musk alighted upon first was a representation in Twitter’s quarterly SEC filings over many consecutive years that based on its internal processes the company estimated “the average of false or spam accounts” on its platform “represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter.” “Monetizable Daily Active Usage or Users,” or mDAU, is a non-GAAP metric Twitter employs to measure the number of people or organizations that use the Twitter platform. In its filings, Twitter defines mDAU as “people, organizations or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com, Twitter applications that are able to show ads, or paid Twitter products, including subscriptions.”
6 Best Python Programming Books Ranked by Reviews

Programming is more than just typing a few words into a computer. It’s a massive process that requires the knowledge of its own languages. Python is one of these languages, and its use is becoming more widespread each day. As computers become more advanced, companies make use of Python to assist in managing the modern world. On top of it being found in many popular websites, services, and even video games, Python is also used for extremely complex purposes like machine learning and data science. As a result, there is a massive demand for coders skilled in this language. Even senior programmers should look into it if they haven’t already, which is why they should consider the 6 best Python programming books based on their Amazon reviews.
Adding Light and Dark Modes, with a Toggle Switch, to Your Website

Nowadays, the ability to switch between a light or a dark theme has become extremely popular on the internet. It has been a while since we began to see it on desktop applications, but now, we can also see it every day on most websites we use: Github, Stackoverflow, Twitter, etc. There are multiple ways to implement it, I’ll show you mine.
Intro to the Minecraft Skindex: Enter the Minecraft Metaverse in Style

Minecraft is a sandbox computer game created by Mojang Studios. Markus "Notch" made the Java game. In Minecraft, players build and destroy blocks in three-dimensional worlds. The game modes are survival and creativity. In survival, players should find their structure, supplies, and food. They help with block-like mobs or moving creatures. Creepers and zombies are examples of the more dangerous types. In creative mode, the aim is to explore, build, and survive.
How to Play Xbox Game Pass Games on Mac

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that gives you access to a growing library of Xbox, PC, and cloud games. With so many games to choose from and a multitude of day-one exclusives, Xbox Game Pass is arguably the best value for video game enthusiasts. For a...
Small Puddle of Freedom

Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SMALL PUDDLE OF FREEDOM. Ask anyone who's spent more than a minute in Richard Stallman's presence, and you'll get the same recollection: forget the long hair. Forget the quirky demeanor. The first thing you notice is the gaze. One look into Stallman's green eyes, and you know you're in the presence of a true believer.
Red Light! Green Light! Stop Hurting Your Users!

So simple, in fact, a child can understand. Well, almost. All the children (aka players) take off running towards “it” (the person shouting out colors). All the players freeze. Anyone caught still moving when “it” suddenly turns around is eliminated. “Green light!”. The remaining players take...
Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters

On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite...
Statistics Cheat Sheet: A Beginner's Guide to Probability and Random Events

A beginner’s guide to Probability and Random Events. Understand the key statistics concepts and areas to focus on to ace your next data science interview. In our previous article on statistics, we looked at the different pillars of statistics. We went through the various data collection methods to understand the population characteristics. We also explored the world of descriptive statistics. We went through various measures of central tendency and measures of spread. In this session, we will look at concepts from probability and random events. Also, check out our comprehensive “Statistics Cheat Sheet” for important terms and equations for statistics and probability. You can also look at our top probability interview questions to find out the nature of questions asked in Data Science Interviews.
