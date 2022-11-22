ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat

A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County

The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
MORRISON, IL
cbs2iowa.com

With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
LINN COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA

The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
FARLEY, IA
Eagle 102.3

2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today

A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Tractor-Van Collision in Farley Monday: Passenger Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries

A Toyota Sienna van rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader on Monday causing life-threatening injuries to at least one passenger. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Peosta Police Department, along with the Farley Fire Department and EMS and Epworth EMS responded to 7815 Farley Road just after 7 pm Monday night for the two-vehicle accident. Police say the manure spreader didn't have a slow-moving vehicle placard or any lighting.
FARLEY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show

The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released

According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?

Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
DUBUQUE, IA
