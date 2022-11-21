ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Bandera Bulletin

Council postpones judgment on Marshal Dietrich in packed meeting

Multiple agenda items, including deliberation regarding “employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal” of City Marshal Will Dietrich were moved to a later date at last week’s packed City Council meeting. New mayor and city council members were not sworn in because votes had not yet been...
BANDERA, TX
KWTX

Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
TROY, TX
ccpdblotter.com

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER

United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

