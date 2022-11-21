Read full article on original website
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving
Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
dallasexpress.com
Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’
In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
'Prairie Lights' drive-thru Christmas display to open in Grand Prairie
If you’re looking for the holiday fun to continue today, check out “Prairie Lights” in Grand Prairie - it opens tonight. “Prairie Lights” is a holiday tradition here in North Texas. It’s considered one of the best holiday light displays around.
dallasexpress.com
Fun Festivals and Recreational Runs to Attend This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is nearly here, and in and around the City of Dallas, there are plenty of festivities to be enjoyed over the holiday. Below are some of the recreational activities and festivals to take part in across DFW. On Thanksgiving Day, North Texans can choose from three different Turkey...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas YMCA to Host 55th Annual Turkey Trot
Anyone hoping to work off their turkey and stuffing before they even start eating can sign up for a fun-filled Turkey Trot 5K in Dallas. The 55th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, on November 24, offers several races of varying lengths. Participants can choose between an 8-mile run, a 5K run/walk, a Junior Trot 1K for children 6 to 12 years old, and a virtual trot for those running at home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
Fort Worth Weekly
Wild Acre Reboot
Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E El Paso St, FW. 817-271-1659. 11am-8pm Sun, 11am-10pm Mon-Sat. Passing through the dark beer garden on my way to the entrance of Wild Acre, I noticed new additions to the sprawling outdoor space, including a looming playground tower. Inside, the brewery was brightly lit with holiday lights and decor.
papercitymag.com
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more
The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
dallasexpress.com
Thanksgiving Happenings to Enjoy in Dallas
As Thanksgiving weekend draws closer, there are plenty of exciting opportunities for fun with the family in Dallas. On Tuesday, November 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., join avid Friends fans for Friends-Giving Trivia at Legacy Hall. Trivia buy-in is $30 per team of up to six players, seating is first come, first served. Only one ticket needs to be purchased for the whole team.
peoplenewspapers.com
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
dallasexpress.com
DART Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule Changes
DART announced that it would have limited service over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. The buses, light-rail trains, and streetcars will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday and Friday this week. Additionally, the TRE line will not run on Thursday and will run on a weekend schedule on Friday.
Don’t miss this: Fort Worth list of Thanksgiving closures, Black Friday schedule
If you have important business to take care of in Fort Worth, you may have to wait until next week to get it done or get it done by Wednesday.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas, What Are You Thankful For?
Thanksgiving is when people come together and celebrate what they are thankful for. It is meant to be a time to give thanks for your blessings and to practice gratitude. At the Galleria mall in Dallas, plenty of people, family, and friends gathered to shop, have fun and enjoy the atmosphere, including the giant Christmas tree in the middle of their ice rink to enjoy.
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
These Dallas spots have the best Thanksgiving stuffing around town
A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It's important and everyone and their mama have the "best" recipe, but, why not try out a professional's take on this dish?
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
