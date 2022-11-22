Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
KIMA TV
Wednesday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel day at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — The busiest travel days of the year are here. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, hundreds of thousands are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in western Washington this year. The number of people flying through Sea-Tac International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and...
KIMA TV
King County reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season
KING COUNTY, Wash. — An elementary school-aged child in King County died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. According to Seattle and King County's public health department, the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020 flu season. There have been previously reported adult flu deaths in Washington state already this flu season.
KIMA TV
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
KIMA TV
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
KIMA TV
Highline Public Schools looks for new solutions to clean air in classrooms
SEATTLE, Wash. — From healthy meals to physical activity, there is so much that goes into a good learning environment. One of the most important things children need is something they can't even see, and that's clean air. Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood, Interstate-5, and Sea-Tac International Airport all sit...
KIMA TV
State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
KIMA TV
Weather brings rough start to holiday travel this week
Tri-Cities Wash. — As we get closer to the holidays, winter weather is at the forefront of travelers minds. Today with freezing rain in our area, as well as snow in the passes, we talked to a local WSDOT Spokesperson to see some of the ways they keep drivers safe during rough weather.
KIMA TV
EB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours long closure
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reopened the eastbound lanes over I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Cars with traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. The lanes were closed after multiple collisions, according to WSDOT. There is snow, slush, and ice on the road,...
KIMA TV
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
KIMA TV
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County
RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KIMA TV
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
KIMA TV
Midair breakup led to fatal Snohomish County plane crash, NTSB says
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Monday they believe the right wing separated in midair from a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week. The four people who were killed in the crash were part of a test team from Seattle-based...
KIMA TV
Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Jury selection began Monday morning in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. While jury selection began Monday, the court said Troyer may have COVID-19 after he had split test results. One of the rapid tests had a faint positive line, and a second test was negative. The judge ordered Troyer to get a 0PCR test to confirm the positive or negative result.
KIMA TV
One Week Left: What's the College Football Bowl picture for Washington & Washington State
So the Apple Cup always means just about everything to Washington and Washington State fans and alumni. But, there's even more on the line than pride and bragging rights this year. Specifically, that applies to the Huskies, with a 9-2 record (6-2 in Pac-12 play), they can make it to...
KIMA TV
Huskies Football Coach Kalen DeBoer earns contract extension ahead of Apple Cup showdown
Just 11 games into his tenure as Huskies Head Football Coach, Kalen DeBoer has earned a contract extension. The Washington Huskies announced Tuesday that Kalen DeBoer signed a new deal to keep him in Seattle through the 2028 season. DeBoer took over a team that went 4-8 in 2021 and...
Comments / 0