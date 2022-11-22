ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

King County reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season

KING COUNTY, Wash. — An elementary school-aged child in King County died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. According to Seattle and King County's public health department, the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020 flu season. There have been previously reported adult flu deaths in Washington state already this flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
SEATTLE, WA
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
Highline Public Schools looks for new solutions to clean air in classrooms

SEATTLE, Wash. — From healthy meals to physical activity, there is so much that goes into a good learning environment. One of the most important things children need is something they can't even see, and that's clean air. Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood, Interstate-5, and Sea-Tac International Airport all sit...
SEATTLE, WA
State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
TACOMA, WA
Weather brings rough start to holiday travel this week

Tri-Cities Wash. — As we get closer to the holidays, winter weather is at the forefront of travelers minds. Today with freezing rain in our area, as well as snow in the passes, we talked to a local WSDOT Spokesperson to see some of the ways they keep drivers safe during rough weather.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
EB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours long closure

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reopened the eastbound lanes over I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Cars with traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. The lanes were closed after multiple collisions, according to WSDOT. There is snow, slush, and ice on the road,...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County

RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
RENTON, WA
Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Jury selection began Monday morning in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. While jury selection began Monday, the court said Troyer may have COVID-19 after he had split test results. One of the rapid tests had a faint positive line, and a second test was negative. The judge ordered Troyer to get a 0PCR test to confirm the positive or negative result.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

