FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
dallasexpress.com
TCU Remains No.4 in National Rankings
Texas Christian University held on to the team’s unbeaten record last Saturday with a last-second field goal over Baylor, but the victory was not enough to budge the Horned Frogs from the No.4 ranking in the latest College Football Playoffs (CFP) rankings. TCU has held the No.4 spot for several weeks behind other undefeated teams playing in more competitive divisions.
dallasexpress.com
Augmented Reality Sculpture Series in Dallas for Limited Time
An augmented reality series in Dallas is honoring indigenous culture for Native American Heritage Month. The series can be enjoyed for free, according to a City of Dallas press release, at multiple sites, including Carpenter Park, the Dallas Museum of Art, West End Square Park, and the AT&T Discovery District.
dallasexpress.com
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas, Broadnax Struggle with Permitting; Other Cities Explore Solutions | Part 2
As Dallas faces significant permit delays, posing an impediment to businesses and frustrating real estate and construction experts, other cities across the country are exploring solutions to their own permitting challenges. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, the backlogged process for building permits costs developers and business owners time and money, hindering the city’s growth.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas District 7 Plagued by Violent Homicides & Assaults
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, violent crime was on the rise last month in City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s district in South Dallas. District 7 saw a significant uptick in Homicides, Robberies, and Assaults year-over-year in October under Bazaldua’s watch. Even though he was not named Crime Boss of the Month this go around, the councilman’s district has been suffering at the hands of violent criminals for too long.
dallasexpress.com
Things to Do in Dallas After Turkey Day
After a day of all-you-can-eat turkey, what else can families do to fill up the hours of the long holiday weekend? Here are a few ideas, for starters:. Shopping, obviously. Every metroplex store is likely to have Black Friday (BF) deals. The Firewheel Town Center, Allen Premium Outlets, the North East Mall, and Grand Prairie Premium Outlets — all part of the Simon Property Group — are opening at 6 a.m. on November 25 to accommodate early-bird shoppers.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas, What Are You Thankful For?
Thanksgiving is when people come together and celebrate what they are thankful for. It is meant to be a time to give thanks for your blessings and to practice gratitude. At the Galleria mall in Dallas, plenty of people, family, and friends gathered to shop, have fun and enjoy the atmosphere, including the giant Christmas tree in the middle of their ice rink to enjoy.
dallasexpress.com
Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’
In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
dallasexpress.com
Keeping Healthcare Workers Safe Amid Rising Violence
The recent deaths of Nurse Katie Annette Flowers and social worker Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa have rocked the North Texas medical community. On October 22, the two healthcare employees were gunned down at Dallas Methodist Health System allegedly by 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, a parolee wearing an ankle monitor, as reported by The Dallas Express.
dallasexpress.com
Parkland Hospital Helps Children Cope Through Playtime
Dallas’ Parkland Hospital offers “play therapy” to help kids learn coping skills through playtime. At the outset, Annie’s Place, the childcare center within Parkland Hospital, appears to be merely a place for children to play with toys. However, the “daycare workers” are pediatric therapists.
dallasexpress.com
Find the Perfect Christmas Tree for Less
With Thanksgiving now in the rearview, Texans will soon begin the hunt for a truly “tree-mendous” Christmas tree, grand enough for household entryways and window displays. However, various factors may drive up the price of some Christmas trees this year. Stan Reed, executive secretary for the Texas Christmas...
dallasexpress.com
No-Clutter Christmas | A Different Approach to Gifts for Kids
Let’s face it. Kids have way too many toys. Mass consumerism has led to a clutter epidemic. It may be the season of giving, but can’t we give kids an awesome Christmas without creating more clutter?. Some Dallas moms are choosing to do just that, giving fewer toys...
dallasexpress.com
Remote Work Gets a Performance Review
Remote work, a post-pandemic staple, might soon be “let go” by some Dallas business owners. Erik Radle, the CEO of Miller Ad Agency, is currently reevaluating the effectiveness of hiså hybrid schedule. Radle’s company has served the Dallas Metroplex for 38 years. In that time, it has...
dallasexpress.com
‘Godmother of Fashion’ Honored at Dallas Gala
Sitting in front of a stunning view of Dallas on the ninth floor of the Thompson Hotel in Downtown Dallas, Fern Mallis, often called the “godmother of fashion,” a fashion icon and creator of New York Fashion Week, spoke to The Dallas Express. Mallis was honored with the...
dallasexpress.com
Poor Communication over Homeless & Vagrant Center Elicits Frustrations
Numerous mistakes have come to light in Dallas City Hall’s effort to establish a facility for the homeless and vagrants in Oak Cliff. The City plans to convert the former University General Hospital into a “homeless services” center, but as previously reported by The Dallas Express, many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan as the location is directly across the street from Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary School and Kiest Park.
dallasexpress.com
Santa’s Got Some New Tricks at NorthPark
Santa is coming to NorthPark Center this year with a whole new bag of tricks. He will be singing and playing guitar for visitors, as well as encouraging them to sing along. There will also be story time with Santa at the mall. His stories and songs will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sundays.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving
Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
dallasexpress.com
Local Santa Cops Program Needs Donations
Since 1995, the Grapevine Police Santa Cops program has delivered Christmas joy to children who might otherwise not receive any presents, making Christmas wishes come true for over 800 area children each year. This year, however, the Santa Cops program needs additional help as they are thousands of toys short...
