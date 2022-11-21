Few places take Thanksgiving as seriously as Texas. The state claims not just one but two events as the original Thanksgiving, predating the officially recognized claims that tend to name the feasts in either Massachusetts in 1621 or Virginia in 1610 as the first. Texas even has a town aptly named Turkey in case there was any reluctance to recognize the Lone Star State’s admiration for the holiday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO